Phuket
Body found hanging on the side of the road in Thalang
A dead body has been discovered the side of the road in Thepkasattri Road in Thalang.
The body was discovered by a motorist passing by this early morning (September 17).
Thalang Police were notified of the incident at 5.30am on Thepkrasattri Road, northbound.
Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a body of a man age around 45-50 year old hung on a wire inside a hut.
There was no signs of a struggle found anywhere on his body. Police believe the man died at least 1 hour before the body was found. No identification or documents were found with the man. The body was taken to the Thalang Hospital.
22 year old Boonterm Wongboonmee, the motorist who discovered the body, told police that he was heading from Layan Beach to Mai Khao. When he arrived at the scene he saw the body hanging there. He told police he was shocked.
Police are continuing their investigation to identify the body and the cause of death.
News
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
Phuket
Central apologises for damage to the new overpass walkway
The management of the Central shopping centre has apologised to Phuketians following a storm that battered part of the new building yesterday (September 16). Sunday afternoon wind and rain storms caused damage on some of the fixings to the new overpass structure. No one was injured.
“We apologise to every costumer that was faced with this incident at the store. We immediately checked and fixed the connection walkway (between the Central Festival and Central Floresta.”
“Now the wind from outside can get in through the walkway. So we have urgently installed new glass to prevent more damage from the outside. Expert engineers are urgently fixing this part.”
“However the structure of our buildings is secure, strong and safe and haven’t been damaged by Sunday's storm.”
Central Floresta opened to great fanfare last Monday, September 10, and has attracted a lot of compliment...
Phuket
780kg of kratom seized at Phuket Checkpoint in separate incidents
Three suspects have been arrested in two separate cases with 780 kilograms of kratom seized at the Phuket Checkpoint during the weekend.
On Saturday (September 15), a team of officers at the Phuket checkpoint arrested 38 year old Wichan Kraikaew from Songkhla. Officers seized 530 kilograms of fresh kratom in a SUV.
And then this morning (September 17), officers arrested 40 year old Prajuab Rinrat and 26 year old Yamean Taodon. Both are from Nakhon Si Thammarat. Officers seized another 250 kilograms of fresh kratom leaves in a pickup truck packed into plastic bags.
They were taken to the Tha Chatchai Police Station where they have been charged with illegal possession of a Category type 5 drug with intent to sell.
