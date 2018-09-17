Connect with us

Phuket

Body found hanging on the side of the road in Thalang

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

A dead body has been discovered the side of the road in Thepkasattri Road in Thalang.

The body was discovered by a motorist passing by this early morning (September 17).

Thalang Police were notified of the incident at 5.30am on Thepkrasattri Road, northbound.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a body of a man age around 45-50 year old hung on a wire inside a hut.

There was no signs of a struggle found anywhere on his body. Police believe the man died at least 1 hour before the body was found. No identification or documents were found with the man. The body was taken to the Thalang Hospital.

22 year old Boonterm Wongboonmee, the motorist who discovered the body, told police that he was heading from Layan Beach to Mai Khao. When he arrived at the scene he saw the body hanging there. He told police he was shocked.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify the body and the cause of death.

