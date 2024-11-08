Thailand to register unregistered hotels in response to EU carbon rules

Picture courtesy of Molpasorn Shoowong

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is set to register unregistered hotels within a year, responding to the forthcoming EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which introduces strict environmental regulations. CBAM, starting in 2026, will impose carbon pricing on imports, impacting Thailand’s tourism sector if service providers fail to meet standards.

Efforts are underway to host a global-scale trade show, such as the World Travel Market (WTM) Asia, in Thailand. Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong highlighted the lack of awareness among small operators, particularly illegal lodgings, regarding sustainable practices.

“If operators who offer services to tourists do not meet CBAM standards, they face higher tariffs, causing Thailand to lose its tourism competitiveness.”

The ministry plans to draft new regulations to integrate unregistered operators into the system, with a special committee, including MPs and private sector representatives, to review the draft before parliamentary discussion. The process is expected to conclude within a year, said Sorawong.

“I am confident all operators will be eager to register under the law because this means they can receive assistance from the government in case unexpected events occur.”

Sorawong also noted tourists’ hesitance to stay at unregistered accommodations.

Sorawong, along with executives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and 42 Thai operators, attended the WTM London 2024 from November 5 to 7. The ministry has tasked the TAT with negotiating to bring WTM Asia to Thailand, recognising the country’s status as a premier global tourism destination.

“Thailand is a top global tourism destination, but still doesn’t have an opportunity to hold such a global tourism trade fair.”

The process of hosting such an event could take at least two years, as noted by Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The TAT’s pavilion at WTM London won an award for Best Stand Feature, which will aid in discussions for future opportunities.

Next year, the TAT plans to participate in ITB Berlin 2025 in March, focusing on promoting second-tier provinces. Provincial governors and administrative organisations will be invited to contribute to the content design, reported Bangkok Post.

The ministry aims for 40 million foreign arrivals by 2025, generating 2.4 trillion baht (US$70.6 billion).