Top Shanghai official tours Pattaya in tourism charm offensive

Officials race to revive confidence as rival destinations lure hesitant Chinese holidaymakers away

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, May 16, 2025
Pattaya rolled out the red carpet this week as a high-profile Chinese delegation arrived to explore what the city has to offer—and to send a strong message: Thailand is open, safe, and ready to welcome Chinese tourists back in droves.

Yesterday afternoon, May 15, at the Garden Cliff Hotel, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and his secretary, Phumpipat Kamolnath, greeted Zhang Li Xin, Director of the Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau of Pudong New Area, Shanghai, and his delegation. The visit marked a significant step in strengthening tourism ties between Thailand and China.

The delegation’s mission? To observe and exchange ideas on tourism governance and sustainable management, particularly as Thailand aims to reclaim its spot as a top destination for Chinese travellers, many of whom have been turning to Vietnam due to safety concerns.

Mayor Poramet didn’t hold back in pitching the city’s allure, branding Pattaya a “fully equipped global tourism hub.” He spotlighted the city’s wide-ranging appeal, from natural attractions and cultural landmarks to family-friendly activities and iconic 24-hour nightlife.

But the emphasis wasn’t just on fun and sun—it was also on safety. Poramet underlined Pattaya’s commitment to secure and seamless travel experiences, noting the city’s expanding real-time CCTV traffic monitoring system as part of the Better Pattaya initiative for sustainable tourism, reported The Pattaya News.

“We strive to ensure every visitor enjoys convenience, happiness, and peace of mind, leaving with a desire to return,” he stated, reinforcing the city’s effort to rebuild trust and reassure wary travellers from China.

The visit reflects a larger push by Thai officials to restore confidence among Chinese tourists, a group vital to the country’s tourism economy. The hope is that such exchanges will help rewrite the narrative, positioning Pattaya not just as a party capital but as a safe, dynamic, and welcoming destination for all.

