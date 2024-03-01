AIS partners with ministry byte cyber threats in Thailand

Published: 14:56, 01 March 2024
56 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Advanced Info Service Plc (AIS), in a significant partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, has undertaken an initiative to tackle cybersecurity challenges. Under the Aunjai Cyber syllabus, the collaboration aims to arm both the ministry’s staff and the public with indispensable digital intelligence skills.

AIS Chief Executive Somchai Lertsutiwong emphasised the importance of the partnership with the government department, which plays an integral role in enhancing people’s lives and security. AIS is providing the syllabus for this project.

During the pact’s signing ceremony, Somchai stated that equipping ministry staff with essential digital abilities and cybersecurity knowledge will enable them to effectively share this information with the wider public. Additional partners in this initiative include the Mental Health Department and King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi.

The collaborative endeavour ensures that the syllabus content is adjusted to match the vital digital citizen skills required by each learner group. For instance, the syllabus includes advanced knowledge of the Personal Data Protection Act for organisational workforces, a feature which isn’t available in the public course, reported Bangkok Post.

Somchai indicated that the initiative aims to empower Thais to become responsible digital citizens who can securely explore online environments. By heightening awareness and comprehension of cyber threats, the project aims to boost the digital well-being of the Thai population, ensuring they remain informed and safeguarded online.

To date, over 320,000 Thais have already accessed and benefited from the programme.

Varawut Silpa-archa, Social Development and Human Security Minister, highlighted cybercrime as a significant threat causing considerable damage to society. He stressed that addressing this pressing problem necessitates collaboration across all sectors.

The ministry pledged to improve the quality of life and security for Thai citizens and actively promote cooperation to provide the public with key digital skills for safe online interactions. This partnership with AIS will ensure the syllabus is delivered to over 11,000 ministry employees, enhancing their digital skills and preparing them to pass on this knowledge to the public, Varawut added.

In related news, Thailand was identified as a Trojan malware hotspot for biometric data theft. Cyber-attacks exceed the global average; cybersecurity measures are recommended for organisations.

