Thailand launches 24-hour cyber unit amid Cambodia border tensions

Thai officials have established a 24-hour monitoring unit to address potential cyberattacks and online misconduct related to the conflict on the Thai-Cambodian border.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society revealed evidence of hackers attempting distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on Thai government websites, according to Prasert Jantararuangtong yesterday, July 26.

In collaboration with the Royal Thai Armed Forces and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), the ministry is working to prevent these hacking attempts. Prasert, who is also a deputy prime minister, reported no damage thus far.

“A 24-hour monitoring unit has been established to oversee cybercrime activities on both physical and cyber fronts. The attacks have been contained, and the situation remains under control.”

He highlighted a growing disinformation campaign, allegedly from Cambodian sources, but noted that AI-generated deepfakes, hate speech, and other negative online behaviours are not confined to a single nation.

“We are maintaining a continuous watch on cyber warfare activities, both in real-time and in the digital domain,” the minister said.

He added that there have been efforts to spread false claims, such as a Thai F-16 being downed or Cambodian forces reclaiming ancient temples. These reports are inaccurate, he clarified.

The Ministry of Digital Economy is actively countering these false narratives by issuing clarifications and blocking the spread of disinformation on digital platforms, reported Bangkok Post.

“We are committed to providing the Thai public with accurate information,” the minister emphasised.

In similar news, a Thai woman residing in Cambodia has claimed that Cambodian nationals are targeting Thai individuals in the wake of a border clash on July 24.

In a statement shared with the Facebook page เจ๊มอย v+ (Jmoi v+), she recounted witnessing a group of Cambodian men attacking a Thai man near her home. She also shared video footage allegedly showing Cambodian locals surrounding Thai people on the street.