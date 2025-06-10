Cambodian hackers target Thai websites over border dispute

A Cambodian hacker collective has sparked outrage after defacing several Thai government websites in protest over the ongoing border dispute.

In response, Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) has secured arrest warrants for the suspects and is now working with international agencies to track them down and bring them to justice.

Police Lieutenant General Trirong Piwpan, the commissioner of CCIB, confirmed today, June 10, that the investigation into the cyberattacks began after a June 3 alert from the Cyber Intelligence Community, a network of government IT specialists.

The group warned that the Cambodian hacker collective, known as “bl4ck_cyb3r”, had threatened to launch DDoS attacks (Distributed Denial of Service) and deface Thai websites in retaliation for the ongoing border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

From April to June, several Thai government websites were indeed targeted, defaced with messages from a variety of hacker groups, including “ANONSEC-KH”, “H3C4KEDZ”, and “NXBBSEC (Hacker Cambodia)”. The defacements were primarily politically motivated, linked to the longstanding dispute between the two nations over their shared border.

Police Colonel Pakornkitt Thanawarinkul, the superintendent of CCIB Division 2, confirmed that two arrest warrants had been approved by the court. The suspects are facing charges under the Computer Crimes Act for their involvement in the cyberattacks.

“Efforts are underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to Thailand for prosecution,” he stated.

Police are working with international partners to locate and extradite the suspects, who have reportedly been operating under anonymous identities. The hacker group’s actions are seen as a significant escalation in the use of cyber warfare as a tool for political protest, and Thai officials are taking the matter seriously, reported Bangkok Post.

The defacement of government websites has raised concerns about the security of Thailand’s digital infrastructure, especially as tensions with neighbouring Cambodia continue to simmer. The government has vowed to enhance its cybersecurity measures in the wake of these attacks and to take strong action against those responsible.

As investigations continue, Thailand’s cyber police are calling for greater international cooperation to combat cybercrime and prevent further attacks on the nation’s digital assets.