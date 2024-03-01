Pattaya’s water safety initiative makes a splash on Koh Larn

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

In a bid to stem the tide of tragic accidents, the Pattaya Tourist Police have joined forces with multiple agencies to spearhead a campaign aimed at curbing tourist fatalities during water activities in Koh Larn.

The curtain rose on this vital initiative on the shores of Tawaen Beach, Koh Larn, with Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, Manot Nongyai taking the helm on Wednesday. Esteemed figures graced the occasion, including Police Colonel Man Rotthong, Deputy Chief of the Chon Buri Provincial Police Region 2, and Pol. Lt. Col. Piyaphong Ensan, Chief of the Tourist Police Station, among others.

The event boasted a robust turnout, with regular police officers, Pattaya Hospital staff, Port Authority of Thailand personnel, and a legion of 60 jet ski operators, beach umbrella operators, and lifeguards from Koh Larn.

Pol. Col. Man underscored the project’s multifaceted aims, including the imperative to slash tourist fatalities linked to water activities, fortify CPR proficiency among participants for swift and effective emergency interventions, and galvanise public engagement to furnish tourists with prompt and seamless assistance when crisis strikes, reported Pattaya News.

“Koh Larn, a beacon in Pattaya’s tourism firmament, draws throngs of visitors annually, both domestic and international, with upwards of 3 million indulging in aquatic pursuits each year. Yet, the spectre of tourist fatalities demands a proactive stance.”

