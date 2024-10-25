Big Joke’s wife counters alleged victim with illegal police uniform claim

Photo via Matichon

Sirinatda Hakparn, the wife of former police chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, denied allegations of theft made by another police officer’s wife. She also accused the woman of wearing a police uniform despite having no position within the Royal Thai Police (RTP).

The 50 year old woman, Thanattha, filed a complaint at Phra Kanong Police Station on October 20, alleging that Sirinatda stole valuables worth about 5.7 million baht from her condominium in Bangkok. Thanattha also accused Sirinatda of having an affair with her police officer husband, whose name remains undisclosed.

Advertisements

Thanattha claimed that discovering their alleged affair led Sirinatda to steal her valuables as an act of revenge. In addition to the theft and the alleged affair, Thanattha stated that Sirinatda left five bags of cash at her condominium but the amount of money and its source remain a mystery.

Sirinatda surrendered herself to the police yesterday, October 24, and underwent questioning for over four hours before being released on bail. While it was reported that she denied all allegations, the details of the questioning have not been disclosed to the public.

Today, the news programme Inside Thailand reported on Sirinatda’s statements during the questioning. According to the programme, Sirinatda claimed that Thanattha and her husband often faced financial difficulties and sought her assistance.

Sirinatda provided screenshots of conversations in which the couple borrowed money from her and pawned their gold jewellery with her as collateral.

Wearing uniform illegally

Advertisements

Sirinatda also explained that she had a key to the couple’s condominium because they requested that she rent it for 10,000 baht per month to support them financially when they moved to another condominium in Nakhon Pathom, closer to their workplaces.

Sirinatda revealed that she paid the couple 12 months’ rent in advance, totalling 120,000 baht. She stated that both the condominium owner and the building’s juristic person could serve as witnesses to her claim.

Sirinatda admitted that the five bags left at the condominium belonged to her, but claimed they contained woven bags, not cash. She stated that she had asked Thanattha’s husband to help move them from her home to the condo, and that her maid, Tom, could corroborate this.

In addition to refuting the accusations, Sirinatda countered with an accusation of her own, sharing a photograph of Thanattha wearing a police uniform.

Thanattha served as a special lecturer at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Nakhon Pathom but was not a police officer. Sirinatda suggested this was the reason behind the illegal use of the police uniform.

The information has yet to be officially confirmed by the police officer overseeing the case, and further updates are expected to be released.

UPDATE 2: Bail granted to Big Joke’s wife amidst theft and affair accusation

Phra Khanong Police Station officers granted bail to the wife of former police chief, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, after four hours of questioning regarding a theft accusation yesterday, October 24.

The wife of a police officer, 50 year old Thanattha, filed a complaint against Big Joke’s wife, Sirinatda Hakparn, accusing her of stealing valuables worth approximately 5.7 million baht from Thanattha’s condominium in Bangkok on October 18.

Thanattha alleged that the theft stemmed from an affair between Sirinatda and her police officer husband. She claimed Sirinatda committed the theft after Thanattha discovered their secret relationship. Thanattha added that she possessed security camera footage showing the two engaging in sexual activity in the condominium.

The Phra Khanong Police Station issued an arrest warrant for Sirinatda, who later turned herself in yesterday, accompanied by her lawyer. During a brief interview with the media, Sirinatda maintained her innocence and proceeded to a police questioning.

After four hours of questioning and other legal procedures, Sirinatda left the police station with her lawyer. She informed the media that she had surrendered to the police only to acknowledge the charge, not to admit to the alleged criminal action.

Sirinatda declined to share the details of her statement to the police with the media. Her lawyer stated that Sirinatda would file complaints against anyone who had damaged her name and reputation.

According to a report on Channel 3, Sirinatda hurried to her Lexus sedan parked at the rear of the police station. A policewoman was seen shielding Sirinatda with a black umbrella to prevent her from being filmed by journalists.

The Superintendent of Phra Khanong Police Station, Chaiwat Pradapthai, stressed that the investigation would focus on the facts of the case and proceed according to the law, regardless of the identity of the alleged perpetrator.

According to multiple Thai news agencies, Thanattha has so far only pursued legal action against Sirinatda for theft, with steps regarding the adultery case yet to be processed.

UPDATE 1: Big Joke’s on her: Police wife caught in affair and burglary storm

The wife of former Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, has surrendered to Phra Kanong Police Station following allegations of an affair and the theft of 5.7 million baht.

These allegations, concerning an extramarital affair and the theft of valuables worth approximately 5.7 million baht, surfaced after a complaint was filed with the police on October 20 by a 50 year old woman named Thanattha. Thanattha accused the wife of the former police chief of being involved.

Thanattha claimed that the woman had an affair with her police officer husband and used a spare key to enter her condominium in Soi Sukhumvit 101 in Bangkok, where she allegedly stole valuables, including 600,000 baht in cash and 5.1 million baht in gold.

The name of the accused woman remained undisclosed until today, October, 24 when Big Joke‘s wife, Sirinatda “Kubkip” Hakparn, also known as Madam Kubkip, turned herself into the police.

Thanattha further claimed that Sirinatda left five bags of cash in her condominium but she did not check the amount of money in them. She took the bags to the police station for further examination. Officers intend to conduct a DNA test on the bags to determine the true owner of the cash.

Big Joke himself did not accompany his wife to the police station today and has not yet spoken to the media regarding the matter. According to Matichon, Sirinatda gave a brief statement to reporters, denying the allegations.

“It’s not true. I will assign my lawyer to handle anything that damages my reputation.”

It is also unclear whether Sirinatda will be granted bail.

Big Joke and the police officers working closely with him were previously suspended from their positions following alleged involvement in an online gambling ring. The case remains under investigation, and there have been no recent developments.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gold-digging: Ex-cop’s wife accused of affair, burglary in Bangkok

A Thai woman accused the wife of a former police chief of having an adulterous affair with her husband and stealing approximately 5.7 million baht worth of cash and gold accessories from her condominium in Bangkok.

The 50 year old woman, Thanattha, filed a complaint at Phra Khanong Police Station on October 20, alleging that the wife of the former high-ranking police officer, an unidentified police general, stole her valuables on August 18. She attempted to contact the woman to retrieve her valuables peacefully but was unsuccessful.

Thanattha explained that the woman was her husband’s ex-girlfriend but they remained in contact, claiming they were friends. Suspecting their relationship, Thanattha hid a camera in her condominium room on Soi Sukhumvit 101 in the Bang Chak district of Bangkok and witnessed them engaging in sexual activity.

Thanattha stated that she and her husband then moved to another condominium in Nakhon Pathom province, near Bangkok, to be closer to their workplaces. This allowed the woman, who had a key to their new room, to enter and steal the valuables.

According to Thanattha, she asked her nephew to check on her room, and he witnessed her husband’s lover entering. She rushed to the condominium, hoping to catch her, but by the time she arrived, the woman had already left.

Thanattha revealed that some of the stolen valuables were intended for their wedding, which was planned for February next year. However, the theft and infidelity have disrupted these plans.

Officers at Phra Khanong Police Station intend to question Thanattha in greater detail and will summon the accused thief and lover for questioning if she is found guilty.

Following updates on the Facebook news page Jay Moy V+, the accused woman has contacted the police and has already scheduled a date to turn herself in.

In a related report, a Thai woman shared with news agencies that her police officer husband had an affair with an online vendor on the TikTok application. The police officer and his alleged lover denied the accusation, claiming the officer was only working for the woman to pay off a debt.

However, the two were seen close to each other in TikTok videos, prompting the wife to sue both for 500,000 baht in compensation.