Tourism Authority denies spending 9 million at political fundraiser | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Tourism Authority denies spending 9 million at political fundraiser
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is rejecting a report that it spent 9 million baht on banquet tables at a pro-Junta fundraising dinner on Wednesday night.
TAT director Yuthasak Supakorn claims the agency had nothing to do with the dinner and TAT might take legal action against those reporting the false news for defaming the agency.
“It was TAT’s policy that its budget be allocated efficiently and transparently”, the director said.
“The agency had no link with the fundraising dinner hosted by Phalang Pracharat.”
“Considering the financial regulations, it’s impossible to do that,” he said.
“Plus, allocation of that budget needs to be passed by the TAT committee. We had no such agenda in our meetings.”
Phalang Pracharat’s Nattapon Teepsuwan, responsible for fundraising, also rejected the report that the finance ministry and TAT had made donations or joined the fundraising dinner on Wednesday.
He said the fundraising process was transparent and the party would disclose the names of the donors in a couple of weeks.
The development came after it was reported that the finance ministry and TAT may have spent more than 20 million baht to buy banquet tables which cost 3 million baht each.
TAT director Yuthasak Supakorn
STORY: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
537 more non-existent illegal foreigners found
The round-ups continue and, despite the claim that there are no more illegal foreigners in Thailand, Immigration officials have found another 537 to arrest, process and deport.
Immigration police announced the latest toll after raids on 225 locations around the country targeting people living illegally in Thailand.
Another early morning media conference was held in central Bangkok at 1.45am to announce the results of the 27th Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner.
A spokesperson says the latest arrests followed searches by immigration officials on 225 places frequented by foreigners, including language and normal schools.
He said 45 were charged with overstaying their visas, 284 with sneaking into Thailand without visas and 208 with staying or working in the Kingdom without informing the authorities of their residential addresses or work places.
So far 5,978 foreigners have been arrested as a result of 6,013 searches nationwide in 41 operations.
These searches were earlier named “Operation Black Eagles” because they focused on those from Africa, Nigeria, but have since been given the less provocative title of “Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner”.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Thailand’s next football star may come from West Africa – VIDEO
Photo: Facebook/Look e san
Al Jazeera has just released their new episode of ‘101 East’, their award winning TV program which gives an in-depth look at weekly current affairs and telling bold untold stories from Asia and the Pacific’. This week’s episode takes a look at Thailand’s football industry and how many West African players are travelling to our capital, betting it all on hopes of becoming the next big star.
“Oh merciful god, you get me this far and you are always by my side. Help me get signed by and team and let it be a good thing in my life” – Tassirou (aspiring footballer) during prayers.
In the last ten years the Thai football industry has grown to create a home grown enterprise. With 4 division and 100 clubs, salaries can now be over 300,000 baht per month. The youth have turned from Muay Thai and now have new goals as Thailand is on the cusp of becoming a full football nation.
This episode tell the stories of a few different characters and their challenges in making their dreams come true.
Tassirou, a Senegalese football player who managed to scrape the money needed for the airplane ticket and is now desperate to get his big break before his visa expires.
An African football coach for a northern Bangkok team, who’s team (Look-e-san) had been relegated to the lowest division and with financial concerns coming from the top, must achieve results. Due to his country of origin and skin color many were opposed to having him as a coach regardless of having been an ex professional player. He tells of how there is no real financial gain and instead focuses on building up his name. Because of his background, many aspiring West African players reach out to him, and although he wants to help them all he tells of how many (unfortunately) just aren’t good enough.
The owner of Look-e-san tell of his dream of owning a football club, and what that has really meant. After the team was relegated to the 4th (and last) division, he lost support from all sponsors. The club costs an average 5 million baht a year to run, and the football association only subsidises 1 million, hence the owner had to personally invest the rest.
A young Kenyan who was head hunted by a Thai club, had his visa expire after 5 months and he has received no wages from the club. Unable to afford a flight home, he’s now at the mercy of the team and in fear of immigration officers.
See the full video HERE.
SOURCE: Al Jazeera
Bangkok
Natural birth son fathered by Thailand’s first test tube baby
PHOTO: The Nation
Pavornit Srisahaburi a 31 year old engineer stands in the maternity ward at Chulalongkorn University waiting to visit ‘Delta’ his first baby.
Unlike many fathers who have share the same magic moment, Pavornvit is special as he was born and created by artificial insemination, or intro-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in the very same ward.
“In Vitro Fertilisation is an assisted reproductive technology (ART) commonly referred to as IVF. IVF is the process of fertilisation by extracting eggs, retrieving a sperm sample, and then manually combining an egg and sperm in a laboratory dish. The embryo(s) is then transferred to the uterus. Other forms of ART include gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT)and zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT).” – Americanpregnancy.com
Also known as a “test tube baby”, Pavornit was the first Thai IVF starting a more common trend which was met with shock and skepticism at first. Now he is the proud father of a natural born and very healthy bouncing baby, Delta. No form of artificial means was used to conceive Delta, who’s development was monitored by the Medical ward throughout the pregnancy.
Delta is being constantly monitored due to his fathers special conception, where DNA tests and high frequency sonar waves check that the chromosomes of the baby are in good condition. His father has been visiting the ward for 30 years where his medical records are kept by the doctors and scientists.
A press conference held on Tuesday by Chulalongkorn University for the announcement of the baby as well as mentioned its advancements in fertilisation, so that ‘any family’ (with enough money) can conceive if the procedure is successful.
New services now include egg and sperm freezing as well as ovarian tissue cryopreservation – a process in which the hospital can store the ovarian tissue in extreme cold, keeping the tissue intact until the patient is ready to conceive.
With around 7 million children born worldwide to artificial insemination, it has become a more accepted practice with many seeking out the help. Thailand is home to an estimated 20,000-30,000 IVF children, with the Chulalongkorn Clinic having helped conceived around 400. Artificial insemination is also being seen as a solution to ageing societies worldwide, where over time birthrate have plateaued.
Thailand currently has a fertility rate of 1.5 which is lower than the suggested 2.1 by the World Health Organization to maintain a growing population. This factor has already impacted the country with labor shortages, with studies projecting that by 2040 half the Thai population will be over 65.
Most importantly, a healthy child was born and for Pavornit and his wife. The question is when Delta will have a new brother or sister to play with.
SOURCE: The Nation,Bangkok Post, World Health Organization
