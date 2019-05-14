Three die after car bursts into flames in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Three die after car bursts into flames in Bangkok
A driver and a front-seat passenger have been killed after their car collided into a roadside tree in Bangkok’s Klong Sam Wa district this morning. The car had flipped onto its side after hitting the tree.
A 32 year old and six other witnesses managed to flip the car upright and pluck a man from the back seat before the vehicle burst into flames. But police report that the man died later at the scene from injuries.
Police say the incident occurred on the inbound Nimit Mai road in Sam Wa Tawantok sub-district, north-east Bangkok, at 3am.
Police can only confirm that a man drove the car and a woman was in the front passenger seat. Both bodies have been burnt beyond recognition.
They say a wallet was found on the man on the back seat, but inside it had the ID card of an 18 year old woman. Police are not sure if this relates to the woman that was killed in the front passenger seat.
A police check of the licence plate found that the car belonged to a 43 year old woman. Police are trying to contact her to try and clarify the circumstances of the crash and the identity of the people in the car.
The three bodies were sent for identification at the Police Hospital.
Bangkok
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Bangkok Transit System, better known by locals and tourists as the ‘Skytrain’, is as ubiquitous in Bangkok as good street food and fake Viagra.
It is operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC), a subsidiary of BTS Group Holdings, under a concession granted by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).
The system consists of 43 stations along two lines: the Sukhumvit Line running northwards and eastwards, terminating at Mo Chit and Kheha respectively, and the Silom Line which serves Silom and Sathon Roads, the central business district of Bangkok, terminating at National Stadium and Bang Wa.
There is also the dedicated Airport Link from the city to Suvarnabhumi and soon a line will open to Don Mueang.
Besides the BTS, Bangkok’s rapid transit system includes the underground and elevated Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) railway lines. The growth in daily BTS traffic has been huge in the past ten years.
The Skytrain system was opened on 5 December 1999 by Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Bangkokians avoided it like the plague for the first few years but slowly fell in love with the elevated trains. Now the BTS is a vital part of the Bangkok public transport system with growing numbers of passengers every year.
The BTS has a fleet of 52 four-car trains. Here are ten things to know before you travel on the Skytrain.
1. No one reads newspapers or magazines anymore, no one!
The future of marketing is in stark focus when riding on the BTS Skytrain. No one reads newspapers or magazines and it’s estimated that 86% of travellers will look at their smartphones at least once during any trip on the BTS. The actual carriages are adorned with marketing messages and branding, some of them completely ‘skinned’ in the branding of paying organisations. The stations feature a lot of screens and large format advertising as well as inside the carriages. Given the 663,000 daily users on the Skytrain, basically a captive audience, where are you spending your marketing baht?
The Bangkok Mass Transit System was making more from advertising revenue than ticket sales until 2013.
2. One Day Pass is the way to go
At least for tourists who don’t have many days in Bangkok, one day pass is good for travellers who plan to go to at least 2 locations in 1 day. But if your destinations are less than 5 stations apart, then go with Single Journey Ticket. The one day ticket will save you A LOT of time especially in rush-hours when queues for tickets can add to your frustration.
To get single-journey tickets you have automatic dispensers where you’ll need to know your way around and have plenty of change with you. Every Skytrain station has helpful staff that are used to tourists and bewildered expats not knowing the system. You can also buy your day passes from these staff.
Also (and it could change anytime) there is currently no ‘seniors’ card or discount available on the BTS, although there is a discount currently available for over 60s on the MRT (underground).
3. Watch out for slamming gates
The automatic ticket gates open and close fast! So once you’ve popped in your ticket or touched your token onto the gate, those flipper doors will swing open. They slam closed again just seconds later. If you’re not ready to burst through the gate at this time you’ll miss your chance and have the gates grab onto your backpack as you try and get through.
4. No Durian!
Thais love their durians but not on the BTS or MRT. You shouldn’t bring anything stinky into the carriage, including yourself. There are security staff doing bag checks at many stations – they’ll detect your durian a lot quicker than they’ll get close enough to find any weapons.
5. Let passengers out before you get in
One of the most frustrating things when taking the BTS or MRT is when passengers start rushing in whilst you’re still trying to get off the train. Please let people get out first. BTS and MRT will give you plenty of time and sound an alarm before the doors close.
6. Keep right
Keep to the right side if you want to stand on the escalator. Stay left if you want to walk up or down the escalator. Be assured if you stand on the left side of the escalator someone will give you a polite budge to move across.
8. Avoid peak hour
If you don’t like crowds then avoid the BTS at 7-9am and 5-7pm. It’s hell. Consider 10 millions people trying to get from one part of Bangkok to another. You may have to wait until a few trains come and go before you get a chance to get into the carriage. If you’re standing on a platform with thousands of other Bangkokians on a hot April day waiting in peak hour you won’t forget it fast.
9. Know the first and last train time schedules
The BTS first train from Mo Chit and Bearing stations depart at 5:15am and the last train leaves the station at midnight. For the Silom line, the trains start from 5:30am and run to midnight. The MRT (underground) runs from 6am-midnight everyday. Keep in mind that the station gates will be closed approximately 10 minutes before the last train arrives at the station.
10. No bathrooms in the stations or actual carriages
There are no restrooms/bathrooms/toilets in BTS or MRT stations or trains. Luckily, there are so many malls by some stations that you can just use their public restrooms along the way. Although the MRT and BTS are the fastest ways to get around Bangkok, if your destinations are far apart, you may need to forward-plan your restroom visits.
10a. Not to be confused with the South Korean band
Type in BTS into your Google machine and you’ll get millions of entries about RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, V and Jungkook – the seven members of BTS (which comes from their name in Korean which translates as Bullet-proof Boyscouts – Bangtan Sonyeondan). If you want to find out about the Bangkok Skytrain, type in ‘BTS Bangkok’.
The most popular stations for the BTS?
Bangkok
Club@Koi explodes in colour, celebrities and fashion for its first anniversary
Koi restaurant, lounge and the Club @ Koi celebrated a their first year of business in their new home in Sathorn Square Building. The night was a celebratory anniversary reception and fashion gala attended by Ambassadors, dignitaries, VIPs and media followed by a sensational fashion show showcasing the latest collection “Single and available” by Munchu’s and a live performance by Way Thaitanium.
With a theme of ‘neon summer’ to herald in the new season, the scene was set across the restaurant and Club with an explosion of colour in shades of fuchsia, magenta, green, pink and violet with flowers, LEDs and tea lights providing a sprinkle of ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’ magic.
Opening the show at 9.30pm, produced by Sara Kondal, were dancers choreographed by Ida Victoria Nowakowska, a world class dancer/choreographer and judge on US CBS talent show “World’s Best”. The show continued with a performance by a sensational chalice dancer in a huge glass set against a backdrop of magenta orchids, frangipanis and peonies blooming like a magical garden.
Following the beautiful opening a hush descended before Munchu’s first model filed down the catwalk in a collection entitled “Single and Available”. 29 beautiful looks on 21 stunning models took the breath away of the assembled crowds.
Swaying between brutal femininity and angular boyish-ness, Munchu’s women are sexy, daring and empowered by a subtle mix of male uniformity. Called out by Harper’s Bazaar as one of the most influential designers in Thailand, Munchumart Numbenjapol is a fashion force to be reckoned with on the global scene.
Offering breath-taking views of Bangkok’s skyline, this exclusive one-year anniversary event took place on the 39th Floor of Sathorn Square Building to celebrate one year of Koi in its new Bangkok home.
In the USA, Koi’s ground-breaking California-Japanese style cuisine and its emphasis on design, intimacy and style have made it a regular for the nation’s glitterati from George Clooney to Madonna. In the same vein Koi Bangkok has already become a go to venue for food, fashion and nightlife.
Bangkok
Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood
“We are continuously improving the screening process for donated blood.”
A young Thai-Japanese man has contracted HIV via a blood transfusion given as part of his leukaemia treatment at a Bangkok private hospital 15 years ago.
But Bumrungrad International Hospital, where the man received treatment for years, says the infected blood came from Thai Red Cross Society and it was likely the anonymous donor was in a “window period” – before it was possible to detect HIV in the blood. The case has nevertheless triggered alarm and public questions over the safety of blood provided by hospitals and the Red Cross.
The 24 year old man decided to make his predicament public only because he’d been barred from medical services at the hospital. His parents chose not to sue when his infection was detected because Bumrungrad administrators promised to take the best possible care of him.
But after a decade of free treatments at the hospital, the family decided to switch to herbal medication, but the results were unsatisfactory so they returned to the hospital, only to be told the patient should seek treatment under the 30 baht universal healthcare scheme.
“My son has had leukaemia since he was nine and so far we’ve spent nearly 7 million baht on his treatments.”
Her son initially received chemotherapy at Bumrungrad but his white-blood-cell count was low and 14 blood transfusions followed.
“His condition improved with the transfusions, but after the 12th bag of blood, he suddenly started deteriorating,” the mother recounted, and soon after the hospital found he had HIV.
Bumrungrad Hospital’s corporate communication division acknowledged last week that the patient had been treated at the hospital since 2004 and said it believed the infection came from blood from a donor who was in the HIV window period. Expressing regret for the patient’s plight, the PR team said he’d been undergone 266 treatment sessions in the time he’d been cared for at the hospital. It said the hospital was committed to providing him aid in accordance with humanitarian principles.
Dr Ubonwan Charoonrungrit, director of the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre, said the risk of getting HIV via a blood transfusion was low, but it did exist.
“We are continuously improving the screening process for donated blood,” she said.
“Other medical professionals concur that blood screening is trustworthy, even if there remains a “one in a million” chance of infection. The key to avoiding such mishaps lies in donors being honest about their health conditions.”
Medical technologist Pakphum Dechhassadin, who runs the popular Facebook page “Mor Lab Panda”, shed light on the subject in a post. Screening devices can only detect the HIV virus about 11 days after exposure, he said, so blood will be accepted from donors in the interim “window period”.
Noting that some people donate blood just to be tested for HIV for free, Pakphum warned they could be putting an innocent fellow human in grave danger.
Instead, he said, get an HIV test at the Thai Red Cross Anonymous Clinic.
SOURCE: The Nation
