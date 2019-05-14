The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Environment
The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO
Locals are pushing the local government to check wastewater treatment plants after dirty black water come back to Bang Tao Canal again this morning. The President of the Cherng Talay OrBorJor is Ma’Ann Samran.
(If you’d like to send Ma’Ann a message you can click on his Facebook page HERE.)
“90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal,” admitted the OrBorJor president on Monday.
Read more about the weekend’s news that has drawn a lot of local comment and social media HERE.
Yesterday Ma’Ann exclaimed that, following urgent attention, water in the Bang Tao Canal was again flowing cleaner water, thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem yesterday – notably by building a sand-bank to dam the wastewaters flowing down the canal.
Read more about yesterday’s actions HERE.
This morning (Tuesday) dirty and smelly blackwater is again flowing from the Bang Tao Canal to the beach and open sea. Locals are urging officials to check wastewater treatment and find the source of all the wastewater.
You can remind Ma’Ann by sending a message on his Facebook page HERE.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Environment
Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked
PHOTOS: Maann Samran
Water in the Bang Tao Canal is now flowing cleaner water thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem this morning. Business operators are now to be checked to find the source of wastewater as well. Earlier today the President of the Cherng Talay OrBorTor Ma’ann Samran admitted that 90% of the businesses in the area did not treat their wastewater.
“Now water in Bang Tao Canal is clear and has no bad smell after we dug the canal and washed out some of the heavy sediment. ”
“We are now using sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”
“Tomorrow business operators will be checked. If they are releasing wastewater into sea, they will face legal action.”
90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal. Read more HERE.
Environment
90% untreated water flowing into Bang Tao canal
90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal.
Cherng Talay Tambol Administrative Organisation President Maann Samran says, “There are some hotels, restaurants and locals still releasing wastewater into Bang Tao Canal where it is flowing into the sea.”
“Only 10% of them have connected their wastewater pipe into the wastewater treatment plants.”
“Today we will use sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”
“This is not the right way to do it but in urgent situations we have to do this first.”
Phuket’s Governor gave an urgent order to solve the problem of wastewater flowing into Bang Tao Beach after the issue went viral in social media.
Read more about the post that moved the Governor to action HERE.
Environment
Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay’s tourism future
“Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.”
by Pratch Rujivcanarom
After an official inspection of the rehabilitation efforts at Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, local marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted in his Facebook that the mission to restore the ecosystems of Maya Bay was going to plan and the two-year environmental restoration of Maya Bay had entered the third and final phase.
“We have now nearly reached the goal to revive Maya Bay’s pristine nature. The DNP is finalising the tourism management plan, calculating the appropriate number of visitors in order to prevent over-tourism, and also setting out measures to ensure the fragile ecosystems of the bay will be protected from the impacts of tourism,” Thon said.
He said that after the DNP closed Maya Bay to visitors for 10 months, the first phase of environmental restoration mission had allowed nature to heal the devastated ecosystems damaged by prolonged intensive tourism activities. The master plan to reform tourism management at Maya Bay was drawn up in the second phase; in the third and final phase, the DNP will have to implement the plans.
“The first and foremost issue is to determine and implement the visitor quota for Maya Bay,” he said.
“From now on, tourists will have to book their seats in advance for limited standardised day tours to Maya Bay. Individual visitors will not be allowed to visit the bay on their own; each tour to the bay will have no more than 300 people per trip and each trip will be of 60 minutes duration around Maya Bay.”
Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.
“We would like to restore the pristine nature of Maya Bay from the scars of mass tourism and preserve it as a prominent marine animal sanctuary rather than continue to exploit its beautiful nature with unsustainable tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
Bitcoin Seastead backer in battle with Thai authorities
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Thai baht lowest since January
German hotelier claims he paid 800,000 baht bribe to operate his unlicensed villa on Samui
The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO
Three die after car bursts into flames in Bangkok
Urgent meetings to consider impact of US-China trade war on Thai exports
Former prisoner arrested over rape of Norwegian tourist on Koh Pha Ngan
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Krabi police officer shoots and kills himself inside police station
Bhumjaithai’s Anutin says he won’t support a PM dependent on the senate vote
Suspect arrested over alleged Norwegian tourist rape at Koh Pha Ngan
Konnichiwa – welcome to Thailand’s Top 10 cultural destinations
Off-the-beaten-track destinations in Thailand experiencing explosive Airbnb growth
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary
Prayut says he commands the support of 11 small parties to become next PM
Club@Koi explodes in colour, celebrities and fashion for its first anniversary
Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
คลิปนาทีชีวิตบิ๊กไบค์ บิดทะลวงอากาศ 260 กม./ชม. พุ่งตกข้างทาง
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 3
แซ่บ “ดีเจต้นหอม” บอกเป็นฝ่ายปลด”ปู”-ฟ้องผิดสัญญา เป็นบอสหุ้นส่วน [คลิป]
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
-
Business2 days ago
The Thaiger roars into an online-only future
-
Thailand3 days ago
Cannabis is not a cure-all, doctors warn
-
Bangkok4 hours ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Thailand1 day ago
Top 5 places for foreigners to search for a job in Thailand
-
Environment2 days ago
Deja vu: Dirty, smelly, blackwater flows into the Andaman Sea, again
-
Thailand4 days ago
Syphilis on the rise again in Thailand
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood