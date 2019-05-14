The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Environment

The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 min ago

on

The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO

Locals are pushing the local government to check wastewater treatment plants after dirty black water come back to Bang Tao Canal again this morning. The President of the Cherng Talay OrBorJor is Ma’Ann Samran.

(If you'd like to send Ma'Ann a message you can click on his Facebook page HERE.)

“90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal,” admitted the OrBorJor president on Monday.

Read more about the weekend's news that has drawn a lot of local comment and social media HERE.

Yesterday Ma’Ann exclaimed that, following urgent attention, water in the Bang Tao Canal was again flowing cleaner water, thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem yesterday – notably by building a sand-bank to dam the wastewaters flowing down the canal.

Read more about yesterday's actions HERE.

This morning (Tuesday) dirty and smelly blackwater is again flowing from the Bang Tao Canal to the beach and open sea. Locals are urging officials to check wastewater treatment and find the source of all the wastewater.

You can remind Ma'Ann by sending a message on his Facebook page HERE.

The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Environment

Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

24 hours ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked

PHOTOS: Maann Samran

Water in the Bang Tao Canal is now flowing cleaner water thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem this morning. Business operators are now to be checked to find the source of wastewater as well. Earlier today the President of the Cherng Talay OrBorTor Ma’ann Samran admitted that 90% of the businesses in the area did not treat their wastewater.

“Now water in Bang Tao Canal is clear and has no bad smell after we dug the canal and washed out some of the heavy sediment. ”

“We are now using sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”

“Tomorrow business operators will be checked. If they are releasing wastewater into sea, they will face legal action.”

90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal. Read more HERE.

Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | News by The Thaiger Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | News by The Thaiger Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | News by The Thaiger Water temporarily cleared in Bang Tao Canal, business operators to be checked | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Environment

90% untreated water flowing into Bang Tao canal

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

90% untreated water flowing into Bang Tao canal

90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal.

Cherng Talay Tambol Administrative Organisation President Maann Samran says, “There are some hotels, restaurants and locals still releasing wastewater into Bang Tao Canal where it is flowing into the sea.”

“Only 10% of them have connected their wastewater pipe into the wastewater treatment plants.”

“Today we will use sand to block the Bang Tao Canal so the water will not flow into the sea. Waste water in the canal will be pumped and removed for treatment.”

“This is not the right way to do it but in urgent situations we have to do this first.”

Phuket’s Governor gave an urgent order to solve the problem of wastewater flowing into Bang Tao Beach  after the issue went viral in social media.

Read more about the post that moved the Governor to action HERE.

90% untreated water flowing into Bang Tao canal | News by The Thaiger 90% untreated water flowing into Bang Tao canal | News by The Thaiger 90% untreated water flowing into Bang Tao canal | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Environment

Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay’s tourism future

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

May 13, 2019

By

Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers – Maya Bay's tourism future

“Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.”

by Pratch Rujivcanarom

Maya Bay’s visitors will have to book in advance for limited day tours once the popular tourist magnet reopens to the public.

After an official inspection of the rehabilitation efforts at Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley, local marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted in his Facebook that the mission to restore the ecosystems of Maya Bay was going to plan and the two-year environmental restoration of Maya Bay had entered the third and final phase.

“We have now nearly reached the goal to revive Maya Bay’s pristine nature. The DNP is finalising the tourism management plan, calculating the appropriate number of visitors in order to prevent over-tourism, and also setting out measures to ensure the fragile ecosystems of the bay will be protected from the impacts of tourism,” Thon said.

He said that after the DNP closed Maya Bay to visitors for 10 months, the first phase of environmental restoration mission had allowed nature to heal the devastated ecosystems damaged by prolonged intensive tourism activities. The master plan to reform tourism management at Maya Bay was drawn up in the second phase; in the third and final phase, the DNP will have to implement the plans.

“The first and foremost issue is to determine and implement the visitor quota for Maya Bay,” he said.

“From now on, tourists will have to book their seats in advance for limited standardised day tours to Maya Bay. Individual visitors will not be allowed to visit the bay on their own; each tour to the bay will have no more than 300 people per trip and each trip will be of 60 minutes duration around Maya Bay.”

Both Thon and DNP executives emphasised that mass tourism would not be allowed again at Maya Bay.

“We would like to restore the pristine nature of Maya Bay from the scars of mass tourism and preserve it as a prominent marine animal sanctuary rather than continue to exploit its beautiful nature with unsustainable tourism.

Booking in advance, standardised tours, limited numbers - Maya Bay's tourism future | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

