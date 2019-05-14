The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Locals are pushing the local government to check wastewater treatment plants after dirty black water come back to Bang Tao Canal again this morning. The President of the Cherng Talay OrBorJor is Ma’Ann Samran.

(If you’d like to send Ma’Ann a message you can click on his Facebook page HERE.)

“90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal,” admitted the OrBorJor president on Monday.

Read more about the weekend’s news that has drawn a lot of local comment and social media HERE.

Yesterday Ma’Ann exclaimed that, following urgent attention, water in the Bang Tao Canal was again flowing cleaner water, thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem yesterday – notably by building a sand-bank to dam the wastewaters flowing down the canal.

Read more about yesterday’s actions HERE.

This morning (Tuesday) dirty and smelly blackwater is again flowing from the Bang Tao Canal to the beach and open sea. Locals are urging officials to check wastewater treatment and find the source of all the wastewater.

You can remind Ma’Ann by sending a message on his Facebook page HERE.





. Or .