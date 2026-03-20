SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 20, 2026, 1:13 PM
88 2 minutes read
SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening | Thaiger
SRT Red Line Skytrain | Photo courtesy of Thairath

Thailand’s State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is advancing plans for the Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension, a proposed 25.3-kilometre route with a target opening year of 2033.

SRT is also moving ahead with two Red Line extensions scheduled to begin construction in 2026, with contract signings planned for March and June 2026.

The projects include the northern extension from Rangsit to Thammasat University, Rangsit Centre, and the western extension from Taling Chan to Salaya, with a branch to Siriraj Hospital. SRT expects both to open by 2029.

SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening | News by Thaiger
The proposed red line extension to Salaya | Photo via Electric Railway System, translated to English with AI assistance

With the western line set to reach Salaya, SRT wants to extend service to Nakhon Pathom city. The idea was studied in 2007, but SRT says the data is outdated due to urban growth and changing travel patterns, prompting a new study covering environmental impacts, archaeological sites and the most suitable design.

The planned alignment would run at ground level from Salaya station to Nakhon Pathom station, with seven intermediate stations and stops, including:

  • Wat Suwan station
  • Khlong Maha Sawat
  • Wat Ngio Rai station
  • Nakhon Chai Si station
  • Tha Chalaep station
  • Ton Samrong station
  • Nakhon Pathom station

The route would pass through four districts in Nakhon Pathom province.

SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening | News by Thaiger
Photo via Thailand Railway/Facebook

SRT said it aims to complete studies and detailed design by 2027, then seek approval and complete the environmental impact assessment process by 2029. Construction is planned to start in 2030 and take about three and a half to four years.

Related Articles

The timeline has drawn attention because M-Map 2 places several projects in its A1 “urgent and ready” group, including the Thammasat extension, the Salaya extension, the Taling Chan–Siriraj link and the Brown Line (Khae Rai–Lam Sali).

Meanwhile, the Red Line “missing link” sections, Bang Sue–Makkasan–Hua Mak and Bang Sue–Hua Lamphong, were temporarily left out due to a design issue involving a skywalk connection to the new Ramathibodi Hospital.

Michael Kenner, co-founder of FazWaz and managing director of LIFUll Connect, said Salaya already functions as a university hub due to Mahidol University and the Kanchanaphisek Medical Centre, with a floating population of students, lecturers and medical staff in the tens of thousands per year.

SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening | News by Thaiger
Michael Kenner, Co-Founder of FazWaz and Managing Director of LIFUll Connect

He said rail access could shift rental demand from general dormitories towards low-rise condominiums with shared facilities such as co-working spaces, fitness centres and swimming pools, while also attracting city workers seeking lower rents and commuting by rail to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

Kenner added the extension could also support growth in landed housing, including detached houses, semi-detached houses and townhomes, by encouraging new commuter towns through Nakhon Chai Si and Nakhon Pathom, citing lower land costs than Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

He concluded by saying nearby areas such as Krathum Lom and Sam Phran could benefit from faster connections to Salaya.

Latest Thailand News
SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening | Thaiger Bangkok News

SRT Red Line Salaya–Nakhon Pathom extension mapped for 2033 opening

22 minutes ago
Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Naked foreigner held for public disturbance and property damage in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Four paedos nabbed in CCIB child pornography crackdown

2 hours ago
Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner breaks left leg in off-road bike accident in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August | Thaiger Bangkok News

Netherlands Embassy Bangkok relocation set for August

3 hours ago
How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand? | Thaiger Automotive

How well does your international driving permit work in Thailand?

5 hours ago
Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong man rides horse through village in search of petrol

20 hours ago
Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai woman reports missing accessories after Bangkok to Shanghai flight

20 hours ago
6 reasons you can be denied entry into Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

6 reasons you can be denied entry into Thailand

21 hours ago
Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok prepares safety plan for Khaosan Road Songkran 2026

21 hours ago
Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case | Thaiger Crime News

Seven Chinese nationals arrested in illegal entry transit case

22 hours ago
Rare 25-satang coin from 1999 valued at up to 5,000 baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare 25-satang coin from 1999 valued at up to 5,000 baht

22 hours ago
Loei Hospital theft uncovered after ventilator stands found in river, a year later | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei Hospital theft uncovered after ventilator stands found in river, a year later

22 hours ago
UAE property market slows sharply as deals fall 51% month on month | Thaiger Business News

UAE property market slows sharply as deals fall 51% month on month

23 hours ago
Parliament elects Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister | Thaiger Politics News

Parliament elects Anutin as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister

23 hours ago
Chinese fraud suspect caught after trying to hide with sacred tattoo | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese fraud suspect caught after trying to hide with sacred tattoo

24 hours ago
Influencer’s stolen safe found damaged, two suspects arrested | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Influencer’s stolen safe found damaged, two suspects arrested

1 day ago
2 men leave 2 transwomen at Pattaya hotel without paying | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 men leave 2 transwomen at Pattaya hotel without paying

1 day ago
Phatthalung psychiatric patient kidnaps nurse at knifepoint | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phatthalung psychiatric patient kidnaps nurse at knifepoint

1 day ago
British man dies in Bangkok after suspected spiked drink | Thaiger Bangkok News

British man dies in Bangkok after suspected spiked drink

1 day ago
Transport Ministry denies Khlong Saen Saep boat fare hike rumours | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transport Ministry denies Khlong Saen Saep boat fare hike rumours

1 day ago
Thailand tourism overrated claim prompts debate online | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism overrated claim prompts debate online

1 day ago
Singaporean driver charged after hitting traffic police in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Singaporean driver charged after hitting traffic police in Phuket

1 day ago
Chinese tourist struck in the face by bullet at Phuket shooting range | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourist struck in the face by bullet at Phuket shooting range

1 day ago
AEROTHAI says 1,000+ Middle East flights to Thailand cancelled | Thaiger Business News

AEROTHAI says 1,000+ Middle East flights to Thailand cancelled

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 20, 2026, 1:13 PM
88 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.