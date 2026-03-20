5 things to do this weekend in Bangkok (March 21 to 22)

Bangkok feels nicely varied this weekend. You can wander through a retro-style market in Siam, squeeze in one last visit to a much-loved planetarium before it closes for renovation, spend part of Saturday around books and learning in Lumpini Park, check out a laid-back Volkswagen night meet, or settle into a more curated culture pop-up in the old city.

That mix of easy browsing, niche interests, and low-pressure social plans fits the warm, casual style of your earlier weekend roundups. Here are five things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

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Film Day Craft & Indies Market at Lido Connect

Date & time: Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, 11am to 8pm

Location: Lido Connect, Siam Square

Price: Free entry

Film Day Craft & Indies Market looks like one of the easiest stops to enjoy this weekend. Lido Connect is turning into a retro-style market filled with film cameras, Y2K point-and-shoots, vinyl, cassette tapes, collectable books, clothes, homeware, and DIY craft workshops.

There is also a 90s DJ set on Saturday evening, which gives the whole thing a fun afternoon-to-night feel rather than just a quick shopping stop. It should suit anyone who likes markets with a bit of nostalgia and enough variety to keep you browsing longer than planned.

Bangkok Planetarium before its renovation

Date & time: Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, 9am to 4pm

Location: Bangkok Planetarium, Khlong Toei

Price: 30 to 50 baht

This is a nice pick if you want something quieter this weekend. Bangkok Planetarium is due to close on March 30 for renovation, so this is one of the last chances to visit before the current space museum goes dark for a refresh. That gives the trip a little extra meaning, especially for anyone who grew up coming here or simply likes old-school Bangkok spots.

The experience is still simple in the best way: reclining seats, soft narration, and a calm, slightly nostalgic atmosphere that feels very different from the city outside.

BKK Read & Learn Festival 2026 at Lumpini Park

Date & time: Saturday, March 21 to Sunday, March 22, 11am to 7pm

Location: Sundial Plaza, behind Sala Phirom Phak, Lumpini Park

Price: Free entry

BKK Read & Learn Festival 2026 starts on Saturday, making it a good fit for this weekend if you want something slower and more thoughtful. Set in Lumpini Park, the event brings together talks, activity zones, and family-friendly programming under the theme “Different Ages, Learning Together.”

It sounds like the kind of event you can dip into at your own pace, whether you are going with children, meeting friends, or just in the mood for something a little calmer than the usual mall or market circuit.

Thonburiswagen Night Meet at The Brio Mall

Date & time: Saturday, March 21, 7pm to midnight

Location: The Brio Mall, Sai 4

Price: Free entry

Thonburiswagen Night Meet is a relaxed Volkswagen gathering with more of a community feel than a formal car show. Expect classic air-cooled models, newer Beetles, VW vans, Golfs, and custom builds, with owners coming together for an easy night of chatting, showing off their cars, and hanging out.

Guests are even encouraged to bring chairs, lanterns, and small camping gear, which helps give it a laid-back outdoor feel. Even if you are not deeply into cars, it still sounds like a fun, low-key Saturday night plan with plenty of character.

MŌCANA culture pop-up at Asvin

Date & time: Saturday, March 21, from 2pm onwards

Location: Asvin, Rattanakosin

Price: 1,111 to 1,666 baht

MŌCANA is the most curated event on this list, but it still sounds warm and approachable rather than formal. The pop-up brings together fine art, film, fashion, food, and workshops in one space, with more focus on participation and shared experience than passive viewing.

That gives it the feel of a small cultural gathering rather than a standard exhibition. If you want something a little more polished and immersive this weekend, this is probably the one to look at.

Bangkok is giving you a good range of weekend moods this time around. You can keep things casual with a street market, go somewhere quietly nostalgic, spend time in the park, dip into a community car meet, or choose something a little more curated in the old city. It is the kind of line-up that makes it easy to head out without needing a big plan first.