Several figures enter race ahead of Bangkok governor election in June

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 11:11 AM
116 2 minutes read
Several figures enter race ahead of Bangkok governor election in June | Thaiger
Photo via Bangkokbiznews

Several candidates began presenting their campaigns ahead of the Bangkok governor election 2026, while the current governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, announced that he would start his campaign after his term ends this month.

The terms of Chadchart and members of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council are scheduled to expire on May 21. Elections for the Bangkok governor and 50 council members representing Bangkok’s districts are expected to follow shortly afterwards.

According to the election timeline reported by Thai PBS, candidate registration will take place from May 28 to June 1, while voting day is scheduled for June 28.

Chadchart has so far avoided confirming whether he will officially contest another term. However, recent reports indicate he is likely to seek re-election. The governor stated that he would discuss his future plans for Bangkok only after his current term officially ends on May 21.

Chadchat Sittipunt seeks re-election for Bangkok governor
Photo via Facebook/ กรุงเทพมหานคร

The Bangkok governor election 2026 is expected to attract significant public attention, with Chadchart considered a strong frontrunner following his record-breaking performance in the previous election. He secured around 1.38 million votes, the highest number received by any Bangkok governor candidate.

Chadchart has gained support from many Bangkok residents through his public image and working style. Supporters highlighted his direct communication, visible field work, coordination with younger teams, and use of data-driven management.

Positive reactions to his administration have also appeared regularly on social media platforms. Despite his popularity, several other figures have already announced plans to compete in the election.

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Former politician and influencer Mallika Mahasook was among the first to confirm her candidacy. She plans to run as an independent candidate.

Bangkok governor candidate from people's party
Photo via Facebook/ ชัยวัฒน์ สถาวรวิจิตร – โจ – Chaiwat Sathawornwichit

Another political figure linked to the race is Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, who promoted a campaign under the slogan “Bangkok Can Fly.” Mongkolkit recently told media outlets that he would not personally contest the election but would instead support a member of his campaign team as a candidate while serving as an adviser.

The People’s Party yesterday, May 5, introduced deputy leader Chaiwat Sathawornwichit as its candidate for the election. Meanwhile, the Democrat Party confirmed it would also field a candidate and plans to announce its selection later this month.

Other figures linked to the Bangkok governor election 2026 include Democrat Party Deputy Leader Mom Luang Kornkasiwat Kasemsri, known for his advocacy regarding energy reform policies, and former Bangkok councillor Komsan Phanwichatkun.

Bangkok governor candidate
Mom Luang Kornkasiwat and Mallika | Photo via Facebook/ คุยกับหม่อมกร and ดร.มัลลิกา บุญมีตระกูล มหาสุข

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 6, 2026, 11:11 AM
116 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.