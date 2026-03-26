Rights holder accuses Thai publisher of unlicensed comics sales

Tong Li Publishing Co., Ltd issued a Thai-language statement today, March 26, alleging that Thailand-based publisher BURAPAT COMICS has been printing, distributing and selling the comic Hongsa Chom Rachan without legal authorisation.

Hongsa Chom Rachan is the Thai release of The Ravages of Time, a Chinese-language historical comic series from Hong Kong set in the Three Kingdoms era that has been popular with Thai readers for about 20 years.

Tong Li said it previously granted BURAPAT COMICS rights to publish Thai editions of the collected volumes 1 to 24. However, the agreement ended on December 31, 2008, and Tong Li has not renewed any contract with the publisher since.

Despite the contract ending more than 15 years ago, Tong Li alleged BURAPAT COMICS has continued publishing and selling the title, including standard collected editions from volumes 1 to 77 in both print and e-book formats.

The statement also alleged BURAPAT COMICS published and sold a collector’s edition set covering volumes 1 to 25, despite Tong Li saying it had never granted rights for that version.

The publisher said they repeatedly tried to negotiate with BURAPAT COMICS to protect the creator’s rights, but the proposals showed a lack of respect for the rights holder and no agreement on compensation was reached, leading the company to prepare legal action.

Readers, digital platforms and retailers were urged to verify copyright information and stop buying, selling or distributing what Tong Li described as unauthorised editions of the comic from BURAPAT COMICS.

Tong Li said it regretted having to pursue legal measures and hopes Thai fans will support legitimate releases so the title can return to readers in Thailand legally in the near future.