Bangkok
Police ordered to keep traffic moving after heavy flooding during Bangkok’s peak
Traffic police in Bangkok are being instructed to keep the capital’s roads clear after heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding from around 2am this morning. Krisana Pattanajaroen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, says officers have been tasked with preventing traffic jams, particularly along Bangkok’s busiest thoroughfares, as well as removing any potential obstacles.
The heavy rains started early in the morning but persisted through the peak hour and only dissipated after around 8.30-9am.
A few messages on social media, some official, some not…
“Because of the rain today, students should decide themselves whether they can safely travel to schools. If not, they should stay at home and learn online.”
“Danger of catching diseases if you wade through flood water and you may become sick (and you may fall into open sewers). Wait until rain stops and come later.”
One Twitter user posted a photo of a submarine on a flooded road … “The submarine has arrived!”
“As heavy rain affected many areas, the police chief has instructed traffic police to cooperate with related agencies on easing traffic during rush hour, especially at roads where there is heavy traffic, such as Silom, Rama IV, Rama I, Phetchaburi, Sukhumvit, Rama IX, Ramkhamhaeng, Petchakasem and Lat Phrao. Traffic police was also instructed to cooperate with related agencies on removing obstacles from roads such as felled trees, branches and power poles.”
The national police chief, Chakthip Chaijinda, has called on the capital’s drivers to cooperate with traffic police and take steps to protect themselves by checking the weather forecast, planning their route, and ensuring their vehicle is road-worthy prior to setting off.
The Thailand Meteorological Department forecasts further isolated showers for Bangkok and surrounding areas continuing this week, Friday looking the worst for rain in the forecast.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Toby Andrews
September 1, 2020 at 1:19 pm
Twenty minutes ago I read of BIG urban plan for Bangkok.
Now I read about Bangkok heavy flooding!
These Thai administrators talking about Smart Bangkok, should show that they are Smart.
Forget about a Big Urban Plan, instead install a big Urban drainage system.
Bangkok has been flooding for the last 30 years.
The Thais think they are so clever, yet they cannot cure this annual problem.