Pro-Monarchy group denies assaulting cleaner who wore red shirt | The Thaiger

image
Politics

Pro-Monarchy group denies assaulting cleaner who wore red shirt

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Pro-Monarchy group denies assaulting cleaner who wore red shirt
PHOTO: Siam Rath
The leader of the royalist group, Thai Pakdee, has hit back at reports that a security guard at Sunday’s rally in Bangkok attacked a cleaner for wearing a red shirt. According to a Nation Thailand report, Warong Dechgitvigrom denies there was any political motivation behind the assault.

He says the attack did not take place near the rally venue, explaining that a row broke out after a worker, who was sweeping water along the road, splashed Thai Pakdee supporters as they made their way to the gathering. He adds that the subsequent attack was as a result of the cleaner’s actions and not due to the colour of his shirt.

“A witness said he saw a man trying to calm both sides down, before the suspect punched the cleaner and then called a taxi and left.”

The Thai Pakdee group was formed in opposition to anti-government protesters, primarily students, who are calling for reform of the Monarchy, along with other demands. Their first rally was held on Sunday at Bangkok’s Dindaeng Thai-Japanese Stadium, when the alleged assault took place. However, Warong denies there were any security guards hired for the rally, insisting the police were tasked with keeping the area secure.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Maya Taylor

Politics

Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians

Maya Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians
PHOTO: AFP

The Student Union of Thailand has hit back at a suggestion from “royalist” groups that political activists are being manipulated by politicians. Spokesperson Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul says it is the students themselves who are organising everything, including coming up with a 10 point manifesto, which includes a controversial call for reform of the Thai Monarchy. Last month, Panusaya read out the manifesto at a rally of around 1,000 students at the Rangsit Campus of Thammasat University in Bangkok. The manifesto also calls for the dissolution of the Thai parliament, fresh elections, constitutional reform and an end to the intimidation of those […]

Continue Reading

Politics

MP proposes opening casinos in Thailand, legalising online gambling

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

MP proposes opening casinos in Thailand, legalising online gambling
PHOTO: Unsplash: Michal Parzuchowski

A Thai politician is pushing for the legalisation of gambling and proposing Thailand open casinos at popular tourist destinations like Bangkok and Phuket, saying that it would increase tax revenue. A leader of the Thai Civilised Party Mongkolkit Suksintharanon says he wants to start a committee to research plans for so-called entertainment complexes which would have a casino, hotel, theme park and other entertainment spots. He says these complexes should be in popular areas like Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Rayong, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima. He says that legalising gambling could earn tax money, especially online gambling. There are […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Families call on government for answers to alleged activist abductions

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Families call on government for answers to alleged activist abductions
FILE PHOTO

Families of those who were allegedly abducted while abroad are calling on the government to give answers to the missing cases. The families gathered together yesterday in remembrance of those they lost from enforced disappearances. Recently, protests sparked after the June disappearance of Wanchalearm Satsaksit who was living in exile in Cambodia. Surveillance footage shows Wanchalearm, a Thai Monarchy critic, appearing to get forced into a car. Activists say that he was abducted, and some suspect he was murdered. His sister, Sitanan, says both Thai and Cambodian governments could not give her much information about what happened to her brother. […]

Continue Reading
