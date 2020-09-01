Pro-Monarchy group denies assaulting cleaner who wore red shirt | The Thaiger

Politics
Pro-Monarchy group denies assaulting cleaner who wore red shirt
The leader of the royalist group, Thai Pakdee, has hit back at reports that a security guard at Sunday’s rally in Bangkok attacked a cleaner for wearing a red shirt. According to a Nation Thailand report, Warong Dechgitvigrom denies there was any political motivation behind the assault.
He says the attack did not take place near the rally venue, explaining that a row broke out after a worker, who was sweeping water along the road, splashed Thai Pakdee supporters as they made their way to the gathering. He adds that the subsequent attack was as a result of the cleaner’s actions and not due to the colour of his shirt.
“A witness said he saw a man trying to calm both sides down, before the suspect punched the cleaner and then called a taxi and left.”
The Thai Pakdee group was formed in opposition to anti-government protesters, primarily students, who are calling for reform of the Monarchy, along with other demands. Their first rally was held on Sunday at Bangkok’s Dindaeng Thai-Japanese Stadium, when the alleged assault took place. However, Warong denies there were any security guards hired for the rally, insisting the police were tasked with keeping the area secure.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Student Union denies protests are being engineered by opposition Thai politicians
The Student Union of Thailand has hit back at a suggestion from “royalist” groups that political activists are being manipulated by politicians. Spokesperson Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul says it is the students themselves who are organising everything, including coming up with a 10 point manifesto, which includes a controversial call for reform of the Thai Monarchy. Last month, Panusaya read out the manifesto at a rally of around 1,000 students at the Rangsit Campus of Thammasat University in Bangkok. The manifesto also calls for the dissolution of the Thai parliament, fresh elections, constitutional reform and an end to the intimidation of those […]
Politics
MP proposes opening casinos in Thailand, legalising online gambling
A Thai politician is pushing for the legalisation of gambling and proposing Thailand open casinos at popular tourist destinations like Bangkok and Phuket, saying that it would increase tax revenue. A leader of the Thai Civilised Party Mongkolkit Suksintharanon says he wants to start a committee to research plans for so-called entertainment complexes which would have a casino, hotel, theme park and other entertainment spots. He says these complexes should be in popular areas like Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Rayong, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima. He says that legalising gambling could earn tax money, especially online gambling. There are […]
Politics
Families call on government for answers to alleged activist abductions
Families of those who were allegedly abducted while abroad are calling on the government to give answers to the missing cases. The families gathered together yesterday in remembrance of those they lost from enforced disappearances. Recently, protests sparked after the June disappearance of Wanchalearm Satsaksit who was living in exile in Cambodia. Surveillance footage shows Wanchalearm, a Thai Monarchy critic, appearing to get forced into a car. Activists say that he was abducted, and some suspect he was murdered. His sister, Sitanan, says both Thai and Cambodian governments could not give her much information about what happened to her brother. […]
Air Asia announce new fees if you want to check-in at the airport counter
Hua Hin schools close after students get fever, families crossed Myanmar border
Woman’s body found floating down Bangkok river
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Malyasia closed to tourists for the rest of the year
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thai condo developers clearing inventory rather than starting new projects
Pro-Monarchy group denies assaulting cleaner who wore red shirt
Police ordered to keep traffic moving after heavy flooding during Bangkok’s peak
Bangkok is getting smarter: 4 districts focused in urban plan
Major fire destroys luxury property and furniture warehouse in Pattaya – VIDEO
Health Minister insists chemical ban must stay, as farmers plead for compromise
Truck flips after police chase near the Myanmar border
PM confirms negligence in officials’ handling of “Boss” case
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
- Phuket3 days ago
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
- Expats23 hours ago
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
- Patong2 days ago
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
The world’s great border debate – When will countries open up again?