Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video)

A Thai social media influencer sparked controversy after leading a graveyard curse ceremony in Chon Buri—complete with pizza, fried chicken, and fiery accusations against top Cambodian officials.

Yesterday, July 31 at 8pm, 32 year old influencer Lapatsarada Rakangthong, and lottery tipster Phirada Tanachotinda, also known as Mae Nam Nueng, conducted the bizarre ritual at the Trikunnatham Foundation cemetery in Nong Ri, Mueang district, Chon Buri province.

Armed with photos of Cambodian political figures such as Privy Council of Cambodia chairperson Hun Sen and Cambodian Ministry of Defence spokesperson Major General Mali Sothia, the group lit incense, chanted, and laid offerings of KFC and pizza on the graves of the dead.

Lapatsarada, known for her provocative stunts online, declared the ceremony a spiritual response to recent tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

“I don’t like Hun Sen or Mali. They’ve hurt civilians, twisted the truth, and caused harm to Thailand. I’m asking the spirits to take them away.”

She added that similar black magic ceremonies had allegedly been performed by Cambodians against Thai officials but insisted she held the upper hand.

“They may have tried it, but I have over 1,000 spirits with me tonight.”

The stunt was as much about mysticism as it was about money. While Lapatsarada refused to disclose any lucky numbers herself, attendees were quick to scan the gravestones for potential lottery tips ahead of today’s draw, reported KhaoSod.

Two grave markers in particular caught their attention: 1/492 and 8/438. Photos of the numbers were quickly shared online by hopeful punters looking for divine inspiration.

The event drew a mixed reaction online, with supporters praising Lapatsarada for standing up for Thailand, while critics slammed the spectacle as “disrespectful” and “distasteful.”

“This is a step too far,” one commenter wrote. “Cursing people in a graveyard with takeaway food? It’s madness.”

Still, the combination of political drama, spiritual defiance, and potential lottery luck ensured the ritual captured national attention.

As tensions between Thailand and Cambodia continue to simmer, the graveyard ceremony stands as yet another bizarre chapter in the ongoing border row—one fuelled not just by diplomacy, but by ghosts, curses, and fried chicken.