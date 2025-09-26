Lights out: Bangkok power cuts to hit Sukhumvit, Charan today
6 locations to face blackouts during essential system upgrades
Parts of Bangkok and Samut Prakan will experience a scheduled power outage today as the electricity authority conducts essential maintenance work to enhance safety.
The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) stated that the temporary blackouts are necessary to enhance the reliability and safety of the electricity distribution system. Affected areas include some of the capital’s busiest districts, such as Sukhumvit and Charan Sanitwong.
In Bangkok, the outage will begin from 8.30am today, September 26, in several zones:
-
Sukhumvit Road 101/1, Soi Wachiratham Sathit 39 will be without power from 8.30am to 3pm.
-
Pattanakarn Road, Soi 65, Yaek 2 (Mueang Thong Gardens Village) will experience a blackout from 9am to 2pm.
-
Phutthamonthon Sai 2 Road, Soi 24 (Sukhaphiban), in front of Sethasiri Pinklao-Kanlapaphruek Village, will have no power from 8.30am to 1.30pm.
-
Bang Khun Non Road, Soi Bang Khun Non 31, is scheduled for an outage from 8.30am to 12pm.
-
Charan Sanitwong Road, Soi Charan Sanitwong 34/1, including the roadside, will face disruptions from 8.30am to 10.30am.
Meanwhile, in Samut Prakan, residents near the Bang Pu Recreation Centre on Sukhumvit Road should expect a power cut from 9am to 12pm, KhaoSod reported.
The MEA urged residents to plan, especially those working from home or operating businesses in the affected zones.
“These power interruptions are necessary to maintain the system and ensure long-term service stability.”
Anyone seeking more information is advised to visit the MEA website or contact their 24-hour hotline at 1130.
In similar news, on August 5, the MEA confirmed that a major power outage that affected several areas of Bangkok was the result of an internal technical fault, not a cyberattack or act of terrorism.
Residents in Saphan Khwai, Dusit, Phaya Thai, Phahonyothin, and Rama VI reported sudden blackouts around 10pm, expressing frustration on social media over the lack of warning or maintenance notice.
The incident sparked online speculation, especially amid current border tensions with Cambodia.
