MEA denies cyber threats or terrorism after Bangkok power outage

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) confirmed that the widespread power outage across several parts of Bangkok last night, August 5, was caused by an internal technical issue, and not related to cyber threats or terrorism.

Residents in Saphan Khwai, Dusit, Phaya Thai, Phahonyothin, and Rama VI took to social media around 10pm to report the blackout, complaining that there had been no prior warning of a power cut or scheduled maintenance from the MEA.

Amid ongoing tensions at the Thailand-Cambodia border, some netizens speculated that the outage might have been linked to the conflict, suggesting the MEA’s systems could have been targeted by criminals. The fact that some affected areas were located on or near military premises further fuelled public concern and panic.

Many residents were seen leaving their homes to escape the heat, gathering along the streets to seek fresh air and answers. Several criticised authorities for failing to provide timely clarification.

According to Channel 7, electricity was restored to most residential areas by around 11.30pm, though some residents claimed they had to wait over two hours for power to return.

The MEA later issued an official statement explaining that the blackout was the result of a technical malfunction at a local substation during routine upgrade preparations. Engineers responded by redirecting the electrical load to a nearby substation, which enabled a rapid restoration of service.

The authority reiterated that the issue was purely technical and unrelated to terrorism or cyberattacks. Specialist teams are now investigating the root cause, and the MEA pledged to implement preventive measures to avoid future incidents.

As usual, the MEA continues to publish its daily schedule for planned electricity outages on its official website. For today, 6 August, the following areas will experience power interruptions:

8.30am to 3.30pm Ekkachai Road: Soi Ekkachai 131 and Soi Lalin Greenville Village Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Road: Soi Phutthamonthon Sai 1 Soi 17 and nearby areas Intharawat Road: Around Soi Intharawat 23 and the surrounding area

9am to 2pm Ramkhamhaeng Road: Soi Ramkhamhaeng 118, Intersection 46-9

9am to 3pm Sukhumvit Road: Soi Sukhumvit 39 (Soi Phrom Chit)

