Bridge linking Lumpini and Benchakitti park set to open on May 1

Bangkok runners and walkers will soon be able to travel between Lumpini Park and Benchakitti Park via the Lumpini Green Bridge. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials are expecting an informal opening on May 1.

Deputy Bangkok governor Chakkapan Phewngam visited the project site in Pathum Wan district to follow up on work overseen by the Environment Department. He was joined by the department director, executives, staff and the contractor, who provided updates.

The BMA said the Environment Department is carrying out the Lumpini Park improvement project, which includes building a 250-metre bridge linking the two parks.

Construction runs from May 17, 2025, to May 11, 2026, with an unofficial opening expected on May 1, 2026.

Chakkapan instructed the Environment Department to continue monitoring progress so the public can walk, run and exercise between the two parks.

The project is also intended to expand shaded recreational space under large trees and provide facilities for people of all ages.

The deputy governor said the walkway must meet the highest safety requirements, with construction carried out to engineering and architectural standards. He also called for efficient and continuous budget disbursement and project management.

The BMA reported that landscaping work and the park’s internal water circulation system are also part of the plan, aimed at restoring greenery and improving convenience for visitors.

In a separate development, earlier in February, Bangkok officials and Japanese diplomats came together to open a new dog park at Lumpini transforming a former car park into a Japan-themed recreational space for pets and their owners.

The new park, covering two rai (approximately 3,200 square metres) on the Witthayu Road side of Lumpini Park in Pathum Wan district, is the ninth official dog park in the city.