Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site

Rescue teams recover bodies as police investigate

Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Three 13 year old boys tragically drowned while fishing at a water management project in Samut Sakhon, with their bodies later found underwater.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm yesterday, June 21. Police Lieutenant Sarawit Saothong received a report about missing children at the Phasi Charoen Water Management Project in the Talat Krathum Baen subdistrict, Krathum Baen district.

Upon arrival, the police and a rescue team from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation discovered clothes and mobile phones near the bank, alongside fishing rods and a speargun. The rescue team searched the area near the water gate connected to Phasi Charoen Canal and initially recovered the body of a 13 year old student, whose fishing hook was still attached to his trousers.

Ten minutes later, the bodies of two more boys of the same age were found, embracing each other underwater, much to the dismay of the locals.

Medical personnel from Krathum Baen Hospital examined the bodies, while a security guard from the water gate area stated he did not see the boys enter.

There are two access points: the front gate of the water gate and the pathway connecting to the Ang Thong community. His earlier inspection at 1pm revealed no one in the area, but by evening, he noticed fishing equipment left behind.

“I searched around for anyone nearby and asked my nephew if it belonged to a friend because they lived in a nearby alley. When my nephew pulled on the fishing rod, he found a child’s body attached to the hook. I immediately asked my daughter to call the police. The families of the deceased were too overwhelmed with grief to speak,” he explained.

Residents reported that the water is approximately 4 metres deep, and the banks are steep and slippery due to moss. Previous drownings have occurred in the same location.

Police are conducting an investigation to determine how the three boys fell into the water and died. The bodies will be returned to their families for religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Three boys drown while fishing at Samut Sakhon project site | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2025
