Bangkok’s office rental hot spots | The Thaiger

Bangkok’s office rental hot spots
A survey carried out by Colliers International (Thailand), a global commercial real estate organisation, reveals that the highest office rent in Bangkok is at Gaysorn Tower on Ratchaprasong Road. The Nation reports that premium office space in the building is leased for 1,600 baht per square metre per month. Coming in at slightly less are spaces in the Park Ventures building, which rent for 1,500 baht per square metre a month, or in the Bhiraj Tower, located at the EmQuartier shopping mall, at 1,400 baht a month.
These prices reflect an increase of 3 – 5% from rents last year, but Colliers International points out that they are negotiable based on a company’s needs and the terms agreed.
Gayson Tower and the Park Ventures building are both located in Bangkok’s Lumpini district, while Bhiraj Tower is in Wattana. Both areas are seen as key central business districts with state-of-the-art facilities and, despite the steep rents, all three buildings are currently enjoying 99% occupancy.
Meanwhile, Colliers is predicting a further increase in office rental costs in the last quarter of this year due to high demand coupled with limited supply.
5 million baht vanishes from Samut Prakan bank account
A well-known restauranteur in Samut Prakan, south east of Bangkok, 61 year old Ekkaphat, has filed a report with the Samut Prakan Police over a missing 5 million baht from his bank account.
Ekkaphat told police that he had previously deposited 5 million baht into a bank in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate. He went to update his bankbook and found the account had been closed and his 5 million baht was missing.
Shocked, Ekkaphat asked the bank where his money had gone and they informed him the money was transferred to a new account that was also in his name. After the transfer of the total funds, 2.5 million baht was withdrawn by someone who allegedly forged Ekkaphat’s signature.
Sanook report that, as of yesterday, Ekkaphat was at the Samut Paknam Hospital as a result of extreme stress, high blood pressure, and fainting spells. While Sanook were speaking to Ekkaphat, he received a phone call from a woman who claimed to be an employee of the bank in question. According to the report, she promised that the bank would take full responsibility for the incident. The woman also asked for permission to visit Ekkaphat.
Soon after, the bank representative arrived at the hospital with a fruit basket. She insisted that the bank HQ will take care of the problem but they needed to investigate if there was any money left in the account. After speaking to Ekkaphat alone, the woman left the ward and returned to her car without answering any questions to the waiting media.
The only statement made was that she had talked to Ekkaphat and an agreement was made.
Police say they have now issued a summons for the bank branch manager and employees but have yet to receive a full report and transaction dates from the bank.
“All of Ekkaphat’s accounts have been frozen to track down all movements and to find out all who are connected to the case.”
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
In either a step down for the Pope or a coup for troubled car-maker Nissan, Pope Francis will take to the streets of Thailand in a locally-manufactured open-top Papal Pick-up. Pope Francis visits Thailand from November 20–23.
The vehicle was unveiled yesterday at Assumption Cathedral in Bangkok. For shorter trips, the Papal Golf Cart was also revealed.
The Thai “popemobile” will be open and not feature a glass top because, as the Pope commented in a June 2014 interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the glass makes the vehicle like a “sardine can” that separates him from his flock.
The Popemobile will bear the Vatican City’s registration plate “SCV 1”, an abbreviation of the Latin, Status Civitatis Vaticanæ (Vatican City State). It features a specially-designed adjustable staircase to make it easier for boarding and disembarking. The pope will travel around the national stadium in the Popemobile.
Another highlight during the papal visit is the Holy Chalice, which will be used by the Pontiff during a mass Mass to be held at the Supachalasai National Stadium on November 21. Up to 70,000 Catholics from across Thailand and neighbouring countries have already registered to attend the Mass. The Holy Chalice is believed to have been made in France in 1846, which coincided with the reign of King Rama III of Thailand.
Pope Francis will be the first Pontiff to visit Thailand for 35 years, since Pope John Paul II in 1984. This year also marks the 350th anniversary of the establishment of the Catholic Mission in Thailand.
Two Thai companies caught producing banned agri-chemicals
The Department of Special Investigations has discovered two companies producing toxic chemicals, including the recently banned Paraquat and Glyphosate agri-chemicals.
Thai Residents reports that production was taking place across five different sites, with the companies mixing the banned substances with organic fertilisers without informing customers. The result was products that were not registered or approved by any authority.
Smart Biotech Corporation, one of the companies accused, has two manufacturing sites in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok. It produces a herbicide product under the name SmartBio and other products under the brands Top Clear and Smart Bio Aqua.
The second organisation is VIP Kingdom 999, which has two manufacturing sites in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) province in the north-east of the country, and one in central Thailand in Pathumthani province. The company produces agricultural products under the names Super Light and Organic Kill.
Both companies are accused of using Paraquat and Glyphosate in production without licences to do so. It’s alleged they then sold the finished products to customers who were unaware of the contents. Both companies are accused of using false online advertising to claim the products were organic, non-toxic and safe.
Thai Residents reports that under the Hazard Substances Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the production or possession of controlled chemicals without permission is punishable by up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.
A preliminary investigation in this case indicates damages of at least 10 million baht and over 1,000 victims (buyers). In a search of the five manufacturing sites, officers seized evidence that includes products labelled as organic, documents associated with their production and factory equipment.
