Two Thai companies caught producing banned agri-chemicals | The Thaiger

The Department of Special Investigations has discovered two companies producing toxic chemicals, including the recently banned Paraquat and Glyphosate agri-chemicals.

Thai Residents reports that production was taking place across five different sites, with the companies mixing the banned substances with organic fertilisers without informing customers. The result was products that were not registered or approved by any authority.

Smart Biotech Corporation, one of the companies accused, has two manufacturing sites in Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok. It produces a herbicide product under the name SmartBio and other products under the brands Top Clear and Smart Bio Aqua.

The second organisation is VIP Kingdom 999, which has two manufacturing sites in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) province in the north-east of the country, and one in central Thailand in Pathumthani province. The company produces agricultural products under the names Super Light and Organic Kill.

Both companies are accused of using Paraquat and Glyphosate in production without licences to do so. It’s alleged they then sold the finished products to customers who were unaware of the contents. Both companies are accused of using false online advertising to claim the products were organic, non-toxic and safe.

Thai Residents reports that under the Hazard Substances Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the production or possession of controlled chemicals without permission is punishable by up to 2 years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

A preliminary investigation in this case indicates damages of at least 10 million baht and over 1,000 victims (buyers). In a search of the five manufacturing sites, officers seized evidence that includes products labelled as organic, documents associated with their production and factory equipment.

SOURCE: Thai Residents