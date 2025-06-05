Banthat Thong’s food scene fights back despite tourist drop

Sluggish economy, high prices, and fewer tourists make locals cautious

Bangkok’s beloved Banthat Thong Road is facing a food fight of its own, with dwindling tourist numbers, high prices, and cautious diners taking a bite out of business. But the Thai Restaurant Association insists the area’s culinary star hasn’t lost its shine.

“Banthat Thong still has tremendous potential,” said Thai Restaurant Association President Chanon Koetcharoen. “It remains a top destination for food lovers, thanks to its unique community vibe and cultural appeal.”

Located near Chulalongkorn University, the area has long thrived on a mix of student traffic and curious tourists seeking authentic street eats. In recent years, its popularity has soared thanks to viral social media posts spotlighting hip eateries and traditional dishes.

However, storm clouds are gathering. A sluggish economy and rising food prices are keeping locals cautious, while a dip in international arrivals is starting to show.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Thailand welcomed 14.5 million foreign tourists between January 1 and June 1 this year, a 2.77% drop compared to the same period last year. The largest numbers came from China (1.96 million), followed by Malaysia, India, Russia, and South Korea.

Panthip Deecharoen, owner of Everyday Thai Tea, has seen the effects firsthand.

“We’ve noticed fewer Thai and foreign customers lately,” she said. “It’s likely due to the low tourism season and negative news circulating online. Some restaurant owners are nervous, especially with concerns over fewer Chinese tourists during the year-end High Season.”

Despite these challenges, Panthip remains hopeful, describing the current state as a market stabilising, not collapsing, reported Bangkok Post.

Chanon agrees that consumers are becoming more selective.

“They still enjoy dining out, but they’re looking for value. This isn’t a downturn, it’s a shift towards market balance.”

To survive and thrive, Chanon advised restaurant owners in Banthat Thong to focus on quality, uniqueness, and excellent service.

“Great food will always attract customers. Operators need to adapt to economic challenges and evolving consumer preferences.”

