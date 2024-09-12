All about the Mid-Autumn Festival in Thailand (and where to find the best mooncakes)

The Mid-Autumn Festival is widely celebrated in Thailand due to its large Chinese population, which makes up roughly 10-12% of the people living in the country. Also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, this festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese calendar. This year, that day falls on September 17, which is fast approaching!

On the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, family and friends get together to thank the gods for a good harvest, feast on mooncakes, and carry lanterns through the streets. Of course, we’re all pretty familiar with the festivities. But not many of us know its origins, how people celebrate it, and where to go to join in the festivities. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mid-Autumn Festival in Thailand, including where to eat the best mooncakes in Bangkok.

Advertisements

A brief history of the Mid-Autumn Festival

The exact origin of the Mid-Autumn Festival is largely unknown. However, historical records indicate that it was derived from the practice of worshipping the moon that started in the Shang Dynasty (c. 1600 – 1046 BCE), more than 3,000 years ago. Ancient Chinese emperors worshipped the harvest moon because they thought it would ensure a bountiful crop the following year. However, the festival only started to gain popularity in China during the Tang Dynasty (618 -907 CE). It was then made official during the Northern Song Dynasty. At this time, the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar was officially designated as the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The tale of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Thailand is a little bit different. Legend has it that Eight Immortals fly to the Moon Palace on the night of the festival to give birthday greetings to the Goddess of Mercy and Compassion. To bring success and prosperity to the people of Earth, they present her with peaches.

How Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated in Thailand

In China, the Mid-Autumn Festival is the second most important holiday after the Chinese New Year. The Mid-Autumn Festival is just as important and widely celebrated in Thailand. Although there are some differences, the celebrations are very similar.

Traditionally, people celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival as a time to thank the gods for a good harvest. Today, however, it has been infused with many more meanings. Aside from thanking the gods for the yearly harvest, people also celebrate the modern-day Mid-Autumn Festival as a time for family and friends to gather together to pray for good health and happiness. Since family reunions are an essential part of the festival, many people compare it to Thanksgiving in the US.

In Thailand, families usually pray to the moon and give each other peach-shaped cakes. Moreover, they eat mooncakes together with family and friends. Many people also give the sweet round cakes to family and friends to express their love and best wishes. Mooncakes in durian flavour are especially popular in Thailand. Pomelo is also a common food you’ll find during the festival since its round shape symbolises reunion and family gatherings.

Advertisements

Besides gatherings, the Mid-Autumn Festival in Thailand is also celebrated with lantern parades, cultural shows and performances, food stalls, contests, and even beauty pageants. Some people also celebrate the festival by boarding a cruise at Siam Bay on Koh Chang Island to watch the moon.

Where to go for the best Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Thailand

If you want to experience the best Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, go to areas with the highest population of Chinese people and Thai people of Chinese descent. Trang and Hat Yai usually hold elaborate celebrations and parades. However, you can find big celebrations in areas like Phuket, Chanthaburi, Songkla, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Bangkok.

Where to find the Best Mooncakes in Bangkok in 2024

On the days leading up to the Mid-Autumn Festival, you’ll find numerous stores around Thailand selling all kinds of mooncakes. The round cakes come in a variety of flavours, such as lotus seeds, durian, black sesame, chocolate, and even mint.

Whether you want to load up on mooncakes to enjoy by yourself or to give away to friends and family, consider going to the following places if you’re looking for the most delicious ones.

1. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Price: The Story of the Dragon Box (Limited Edition): 1,688 THB net per box

The Leather Box: 2,288 THB net per box

The Treasure Box: 1,288 THB net per box

The Duet Box: 888 THB net per box

Individual Box: 248 THB net per piece When it comes to catering for the Mid-Autumn Festival, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park knows a thing or two about mooncakes. This year, their menu is a combination of both traditional and contemporary flavours. Our top picks include classics such as Chantaburi durian with white lotus seeds, white lotus and melon seeds with egg yolk, and pork bak-kwa and assorted nuts. Venturing beyond the familiar, they’ve also lined up an exciting trio of signature flavours; expect the deliciously unique green tea pine nut and custard, melted chocolate rocher, and raspberry cocoa with a blend of pistachio and almond. And as a grand crescendo, every purchase is smartly packaged. There are three options to choose from, but if you want something truly special, go for The Story of the Dragon Box.

2. The Peninsula Bangkok



Price:

Mooncake with Egg Custard (1 Piece): 298 THB per box

Mooncake with Egg Custard ‘Heart Shape’ (1 Piece): 298 THB per box

Mooncake with Egg Custard (8 Pieces): 1,088 THB per box

Mooncake with Egg Custard ‘Heart Shape’ (8 Pieces): 1,088 THB per box

Mooncake with Assorted Flavours (8 Pieces): 1,288 THB per box

The Peninsula Bangkok’s irresistible mooncakes sell out quickly every year, and it’s easy to see why. Made from recipes handed down through generations of Peninsula Hotels’ Chinese chefs, these famous mooncakes have creamy, velvety fillings enveloped in a crispy golden crust. Plus, the meticulously designed packaging makes them ideal for gifting to loved ones or indulging in a moment of luxury for yourself.

For the Mid-Autumn Festival 2024, The Peninsula Bangkok reveals three new flavours in addition to the signature egg custard mooncakes. These include Refreshing Yuzu, Indulgent Durian, and Classic Red Bean.

Exclusively created for Mei Jiang Restaurant, the Egg Custard Mooncake features a Dragon Fish pattern, which symbolises good fortune. The mooncakes are encased in an elegant octagonal red box made from eco-friendly, biodegradable materials and adorned with a delicate lotus flower motif. Additionally, they’ve collaborated with Thai artist Pabaja, offering laser-cut mooncake boxes featuring dragons called Moonlit Majesty. Available to be picked up from July 20 to September 17, this special packaging contains either 8 pieces of original Egg Custard Mooncakes or an assortment of flavours. Therefore, they’re perfect if you need a gift to impress.

3. The St. Regis Bangkok

Price:

Individual mooncake: 198 THB

4 mooncakes in an exclusive box: 1,988 THB

The next place you need to check out if you’re looking for beautiful mooncakes is The St. Regis Bangkok. The hotel has assembled a selection of four specially crafted mooncake flavours: Durian with a Single Egg Yolk, Lotus Seed with a Single Egg Yolk, Red Bean with a Single Egg Yolk, and Green Tea with Pistachios.

In addition to the delectable mooncakes, the packaging is equally impressive. The box is inspired by the peacock, a symbol of beauty, prosperity, and nobility in Chinese culture.

4. InterContinental Bangkok

Price:

A box of 6 pieces: 888 THB net

A box of 8 pieces: 1,188 THB net

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival in style with InterContinental Bangkok‘s signature Phuang Malai Mooncake box. Inspired by the beauty of traditional Thai flower garlands, this exquisitely designed box symbolises the essence of completion, unity, and joyous reunion. Therefore, it’s a thoughtful and elegant gift for loved ones, especially for your elders. Inside the box, you’ll find 6 or 8 delectable mooncakes crafted by the renowned chefs at the hotel’s acclaimed Chinese restaurant, Summer Palace.

5. W Bangkok

Price:

Box of 4: 1,999 THB net

Individual Mooncake: 199 THB each

Known for embracing the unconventional, W Bangkok offers “The Mythical Dragon” mooncake this year, which includes eight unique mooncake flavours. It’s split into two mouthwatering categories: snow skin and baked skin.

In the snow skin selection, you’ll find exciting flavours like apple, blueberry orchid tea, caramelia pineapple, and pumpkin walnut truffle custard. The classic baked collection delivers a delightful durian, banoffee, lemon Thai tea, and chocolate chilli.

Packaged in an elegant travel bag-inspired red box adorned with a dragon design, these mooncakes will immerse your and your loved ones in positive vibes and prosperity throughout the Mid-Autumn season.

The mooncakes in these hotels are only available for a limited time, so be sure to snatch some before they’re gone. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!