Bangkok commuters get 2-month reprieve on 20-baht fare

Thailand’s transport minister will propose extending the 20-baht flat fare on Red and Purple Line trains to ease commuter costs and ensure policy continuity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed that a proposal will be presented at today’s (September 30) Cabinet meeting to extend the 20-baht flat-rate fare for Red and Purple Line trains until the end of November.

The popular scheme, aimed at cutting commuting costs, officially expires today. The Cabinet’s July 8 resolution that authorised the measure will now be revoked, replaced with a fresh resolution allowing the two-month continuation.

“This extension is about consistency and easing the burden on passengers.”

Phiphat said that the policy buys time while the government finalises longer-term fare structures.

The Red and Purple Lines play a vital role in Bangkok’s urban transit, connecting city commuters with key residential and business hubs. The 20-baht cap has been widely praised for offering affordable travel at a time when living costs continue to climb.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ekniti Nitithanpraphat addressed reporters earlier in the day regarding other items on the Cabinet agenda. He said the half-half co-payment subsidy scheme, aimed at boosting consumer spending, was not tabled in time for today’s meeting.

Ekniti assured the public that the project remains on track.

“The half-half scheme will definitely be implemented in October.”

He said that the delay was due to procedural timing.

Beyond transport and subsidy policies, today’s Cabinet meeting is also focused on budget matters, as September 30 marks the close of the 2025 fiscal year. Funds are being allocated to maintain fiscal stability, including debt repayments to the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), as well as several development projects, according to ประชาชาติธุรกิจ.

For now, Bangkok commuters can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that their train journeys will remain capped at 20 baht until the end of November. Whether the extension becomes part of a longer-term fare strategy will depend on decisions made in the months ahead.