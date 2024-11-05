Soapy king returns for Thai court hearing amid health struggles

Photo courtesy of Sanook

Thai ex-politician Chuwit Kamolvisit returned to Thailand to attend a court hearing after spending nearly a year abroad for cancer treatment.

The 63 year old appeared at Bangkok South Criminal Court in a defamation case filed by Santhana Prayoonrat. The two individuals met and exchanged words, revealing Chuwit’s current health condition.

Reports revealed that the former self-proclaimed soapy massage king came back to Thailand to address legal matters. He arrived at the court around 4.30pm yesterday, November 4, facing two defamation lawsuits filed by Santhana. These cases stemmed from past conflicts and statements made during their disputes.

The court initiated a mediation process for both cases before proceeding further. However, Santhana was unaware of Chuwit’s presence and had only sent his lawyer to the court. Upon learning that Chuwit was attending in person, the lawyer informed Santhana, who then agreed to postpone the mediation to December 17.

While Chuwit was processing his bail request, Santhana’s lawyer mentioned that Santhana would be coming to meet him. This led to a meeting between Chuwit and Santhana, where they engaged in a conversation.

“Regarding the legal matters, they will proceed according to the law. Today was a visit to check on his health, and we had a discussion.”

Chuwit shared that his health condition is unlikely to improve significantly and mentioned that he can only manage it as best as possible, indicating it could be a challenging period ahead. Observations noted that he appeared somewhat fatigued.

During the conversation, Chuwit’s lawyer took a photograph of them together, intending to submit it to the court to potentially reduce the need for future appearances. This gesture might help streamline the legal process and lessen the burden on Chuwit, who is managing his health condition amidst ongoing legal proceedings, reported Sanook.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former soapy king Chuwit Kamolvisit in palliative care abroad Nipit Intharasombat provided an update on the health condition of Chuwit Kamolvisit, who is receiving palliative care for cancer treatment abroad. The former soapy king and politician has been in the UK for treatment since late last year. A former Member of Parliament for Phatthalung, Nipit, shared this news on Facebook. He mentioned that he had reached out to Chuwit via the popular messaging app LINE. “Many people have asked me about Chuwit Kamolvisit. I messaged him, and he replied that he is now under palliative care. Chuwit asked me if I would continue in politics. I told him I had stepped down. He responded that it was a good decision because politics nowadays requires a lot of money, which is not suitable for me. I shared this to alleviate the concerns of those who miss Chuwit Kamolvisit.” Chuwit has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer in the UK since late 2022. Previously, rumours about his health had been circulating until his daughter, Tak Takarn Kamolvisit, posted a picture with him, quelling the speculations. The news of Chuwit’s health condition has been a shock to many. Diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, he reportedly has less than eight months to live. Despite this, Chuwit has expressed his desire to live each day as if it were his last. Chuwit’s departure to the UK for terminal cancer treatment has drawn significant public attention and support. Many people have rallied to offer their encouragement during this challenging time, reported Khaosod.