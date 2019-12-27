And they’re off! Hundreds of thousands leave Bangkok for New Year break | The Thaiger

Bangkok
And they’re off! Hundreds of thousands leave Bangkok for New Year break
PHOTO: Eleven Media Group
Hundreds of thousands of Bangkok residents have already started heading out of the capital, headed to various Thai provinces to welcome in 2020 in the company of friends and family. The long weekends starts from tonight with many Thais being granted a public holiday on Monday, in addition to the Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays. It seems many also took today off to make it a mega long weekend.
Thai PBS World reports that the police are monitoring the highways out of the city, to make sure traffic continues to move smoothly, with CCTV units along all major routes having been checked over to ensure they’re working properly, and road works suspended until after the holiday period.
It’s understood that the Ratchaprasong intersection, in the Pathum Wan district of Bangkok, will be closed to traffic from 2pm on December 31, in order to allow police to carry out security checks ahead of the New Year countdown being held in the busy shopping area later that night.
A number of extra buses are being laid on until December 28, taking the total of state-run buses from 5,419 a day to over 8,200 in an effort to cope with what is expected to be around 160,000 travellers a day over the year-end period.
Transport officials recommend passengers arrive at bus terminals at least an hour before departure, adding that tickets should only be purchased from official ticket booths, to avoid being scammed by con artists selling fraudulent tickets. Alternatively, passengers can book in advance by going to www.tansport.co.th or calling 1490.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
It’s hard to imagine a more vibrant city anywhere in the world, with warm weather and an entire population ready to party, to celebrate your New Year on December 31. Bangkok will host New Years Eve parties on almost every corner but we’ve listed the Top 5 locations for you to see in 2020.
The links will take you to the events’ websites for more information.
Best Fireworks Display
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2020 at ICONSIAM
ICONSIAM and Tourism Authority of Thailand are teaming up to offer a truly spectacular riverside fireworks experience this year. There will be 7 acts of magnificent fireworks on the concept of “Seven Wonders of Blessings”, all illustrating the rich heritage of Thai history, the kingdom’s prosperity, the nation, religion, monarchy, and the agricultural abundance due to the expanse of water, as well as paying respect to the royal institution that has overseen the happiness of the people for a long time.
If you’re worried about fighting crowds of traffic on your way, the Marine Department and Chao Phraya Express Boat will offer special transport from various locations; the BTS friendly Saphan Thaksin pier being one.
If you can’t make it to ICONSIAM, there are many other spots to view the fireworks, like Charoenkrung Creative District, Lhong 1919, Asiatique The Riverfront, and just about every major hotel around that part of the riverside.
Price: FREE
Time: 4.30pm – 12:30am
Address: Icon Siam 299 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600
Program
Best New Year ‘in style’
Mahanakhon Bangkok SkyBar: The Last Sunset and Countdown Dinner
Rooftop bars can provide some of the most luxurious views of Bangkok, so why not get to the Thailand’s tallest building? MahaNakhon SkyBar, located on the 78th floor of Bangkok’s 314 metre tall tower, will be a luxurious choice indeed. Enjoy a 7 course dinner from chef Joshua Cameron while taking in breathtaking views and a 360-degree angle for the city’s fireworks.
Also offered: a champagne bar, an oyster bar, and an impressive selection of entertainment featuring live artists Max Jenmana, Krist+Singto and appearances by Daboyway and DJ Buddah for the countdown party. Expect an ultra-chic and glamorous evening.
Address: Mahanakhon SkyWalk, 74, 75, 78/F, King Power Mahanakhon, 02 677 8721 ext. 4045.
Price: Tickets start at 5,500 Baht / person and dinners start at 15,000 baht per person
Time: Dinner at 5:00 PM with party at 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM
Best Dance Party
Looking to get straight to the party and dance? Up and coming organizer Space Time is offering a truly impressive underground party, at a scale rarely seen in Bangkok. Three warehouse floors in Whiteline will feature an all-night music showcase, where you can cruise from floor to floor and find Bangkok’s cool kids rocking out to a massive lineup of 12 live bands & DJs from all around Southeast Asia, playing everything from funk, disco, house, jungle, bass, techno, and hip hop. Step off the street in Silom into a fun house of spacey visuals and fresh sounds designed to help you get your ‘freak’ on. Open late.
Price: 600 Baht Pre-Sale or 700 Baht at the door (including 1 drink)
Time: 9:00pm – LATE
Address: Whiteline, Silom 8 Alley, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500
Best family-friendly countdown
AIS Bangkok Countdown 2020 at CentralWorld
Wish you were in Times Square? Central World provides a large, family friendly, and entertainment heavy experience for Bangkok’s cityscape countdown. Sporting their own massive firework display, enjoy an exciting, street-style countdown party with an estimated 100,0000 people.
Some have compared this party to New York’s Times Square NYE but the weather is a lot better, in a street-party atmosphere, a beer garden, many food vendors, clothing and gift options, and a generous amount of celebrity appearances.
The cream of the Thai rock & pop artist crop will include The TOYS, Pek Chokchok, Slot Machine, Joey Boy, SB FIVE, Thaitanium x Twopee, Palmy, TRINITY with James Theeron, Third Lapas, Porsche Sivakon and Jackie Jakin, Getsunova, along with famous actors such as Great Warinthorn and Maprangkanaran. Despite the heavy crowds, this is one of the most easily accessible options in the middle of the city, connected to BTS Chidlom, with trains running after midnight to help get party-goers home safely.
Price: FREE
Time: 6pm to 12:30pm
Address: Central World, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Best EDM Festival
If build-ups and bass drops are your cup of tea, brand new EDM & Techno festival NEON is just in time to help you dance into 2020. Set over two days at Show DC, NEON Countdown Music Festival 2019 has imported huge headliners like Armin Van Buuren, Ben Nicky, Blastoyz, Quintino, Valentino Khan, Vini Vici, Will Sparks, and last but certainly not least, DJ Mag’s No. 1 DJ (Worldwide) Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. Extravagant production scale, specially designed fireworks, and of course, a lineup of this magnitutde promises an unforgettable night for the city of Angels.
Time: 5pm – LATE
Price: 3,800 Baht
Address: Show DC, 99/6-9 Chaturathit Rd, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
Bangkok
Central “deeply appalled” by Nazi pics at their Christmas display
UPDATE: The family of one of the people in the photo, has contacted The Thaiger and asked us to remove the photo. We have blurred one of the faces to comply with their wish after a discussion on the matter.
“Three French hens, Two turtle doves and a pair of Nazi’s in a Bangkok shopping centre”.
A cultural collision, a misunderstanding or simply some really bad taste?
Photos have emerged, first published on the paragon-of-all-things-tasteful-in-Thailand, Stickboy Bangkok, of two men dressed in full World War II Nazi uniforms posing for photos and giving their thumbs-up at a Christmas display at the CentralWorld shopping mall. Yep, it happened (photos below).
That sparked a Facebook page “Israel in Thailand” responding by posting a message from Meir Shlomo, the Israeli ambassador to Thailand who said the photos and costumes offended Jews.
Central Pattana management, the owner of CentralWorld, hurriedly issued a statement that both they and Mastercard, the sponsor of the shopping plaza’s decorations, had nothing to do with two men in Nazi uniform who had their photos taken at the event.
Central’s management insisted they knew nothing about the incident.
“Neither CPN nor Mastercard has anything to do with the two persons’ actions. The company has a policy not to support inappropriate activities that could cause offence.” They said they were “deeply appalled”.
Israeli ambassador to Thailand, Meir Shlomothe shared his offence.
“I am disappointed to see the sad reoccurrence of incidents in which Nazi symbols are displayed on random occasions in Thailand. Needless to say, that this is an insult to the 6 million Jews and other victims of the Nazi regime, and their relatives.”
The incident isn’t the first where Thais have, seemingly ignorant of the symbolism, trotted out Nazi symbols, pictures of Adolf Hitler and Nazi uniforms and helmets in the most inappropriate situations.
The two men, at this stage unidentified, were wearing detailed replicas of Nazi soldier uniforms, including the Nazi Party’s eagle symbol and swastika emblems. After the photos and outrage had reached the netisphere one of the men came forward and apologised to the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok. Neither of the men have been identified at this stage.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PHOTO: Stickboy Bangkok
PHOTOS: Nazi symbolism seems to be commonplaces and little understood amongst Thais
Bangkok
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
How it will look in your area below…
The skies will darken across Thailand around midday today. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth. The midday sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass over the Kingdom. The solar eclipse is a completely natural phenomenon. You will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia today.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is participating with 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to watch today’s astronomical phenomenon. Selected locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Students and astronomers are gathering from 9am this morning as the phenomenon begins and will peak just before midday today.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
And in the far south of Thailand….
FACT: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
SOURCE: Time and Date
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
German dies after fall from condo’s 27th floor
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
Thai government confirms introduction of “double entry” tourist visa
Direct Russian flights into Surat Thani start with uptick for Samui, Koh Tao & Ko-Phangan
And they’re off! Hundreds of thousands leave Bangkok for New Year break
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
Woman injured by ‘exploding’ manhole cover in northern Thailand
Trang mayor’s body found five kilometres from scene of fatal accident
Thai PM urges New Year partygoers not to drink and drive
At least 21 killed by typhoon Phanfone in Philippines
Central “deeply appalled” by Nazi pics at their Christmas display
CCTV footage from Thai prison posted on Youtube live – VIDEO
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
Phuket commemorates the 15th anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide
Live links to watch Thailand solar eclipse today
Burmese migrants are chasing months of back-pay from Chiang Rai plantation
Thai reporter sentenced to 2 years jail over Twitter comment
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
- Crime3 days ago
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
- Thailand3 days ago
Two new airlines to hit Thai skies in 2020
- Politics3 days ago
“Illuminati Case” against Future Forward Party rejected by Court
- Thailand3 days ago
Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period?
- Bangkok1 day ago
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
- Economy4 days ago
Careers and business heading for the scrap-heap. And the ones that will thrive.
- Environment2 days ago
A Krabi palm plantation returned as a community forest. Protesters want more.