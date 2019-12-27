Woman injured by ‘exploding’ manhole cover in northern Thailand | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
Woman injured by ‘exploding’ manhole cover in northern Thailand
PHOTO: sanook.com
A manhole cover has exploded in the northern province of Lampang, seriously injuring a 22 year old delivery woman, who was knocked unconscious. Thai Residents reports that the incident took place in Lampang city yesterday afternoon as the woman, “Nun”, was going to collect a customer’s order.
CCTV shows the manhole cover exploding as the delivery woman drove by on her scooter, which was sent flying into the air by the force of the impact. The woman fell into the road, where she was hit by another bike that had been driving behind her.
A team of rescue workers arrived to find the injured woman lying unconscious in the road, with an open wound on her chin. The manhole cover, weighing about 100 kilograms, was lying beside her.
The city’s Deputy Mayor says the manhole cover is owned by a private company and was covering a network of underground communication cables. The police are interviewing witnesses and have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
North East
Worst drought in 40 years means tough times for Thais
The lowest rainfall ever recorded in Thailand was in 1979. Now, Thailand’s Meteorological Department is forecasting an even worse drought and dry season saying it will last until May 2020. Forty-three provinces in the north, northeast, and central regions will be the most affected. Some are already in the grip of critical water shortages with farmers being asked to swap their crops or delay plantings for the season.
Kornrawee Sitthichivapak, the TMD’s deputy director-general for operations, says the worst period will be January and February, as water reserves fall and the situations worsens.
“There is unlikely to be any rain until the beginning of the rainy season in May, and high temperatures brought on by the climate condition known as El Nino will prevail.”
Even in the tourist island of Phuket, where 84% of the economy relies on tourism, the three main catchments are either a lot lower than in the past or, in the case of Manik Dam in Srisoontorn, completely empty.
The TMD predicts 2020 is likely to be worse than 1995 and 2015/2016, when water needed to be drawn up from aquifers. Residents in Bangkok and surrounding areas were affected and competed for meagre water resources. Roads cracked, riverbanks collapsed and saltwater seeped into the groundwater in Pathum Thani province, affecting the local tap water supply.
Thailand commonly suffers from both drought and flood. But as demands on agriculture grow, along with population, tourism and development, the effects of these extremes become more evident and critical. Critics say the outlook of scarce rains for 2020 exposes the poor management of the Kingdom’s water resources with the government perpetually locked into historic and ineffective practices that haven’t kept pace with modern agriculture.
The long dry season is expected to produce lower farm outputs and push up prices, even as overall farm income declines due to the drought. This will affect the purchasing power of farm households, which account for one third of Thais. The fallout is also likely to fuel further political unrest with the strong northern and north-eastern opposition sentiment being mainly agricultural communities.
SOURCE: The Nation
Expats
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
#shutdoorafterhorsehasbolted
The head of Thai Immigration has told his department not to be too strict on tourists and scare them away from returning to Thailand. According to PattayaOne, the Chief has asked for his staff to “show some humanity”.
Lt-Gen Sompong – also known as Big Oud, after his predecessor was nicknamed Big Joke – was doing a presentation during a visit to his team in northern Thailand’s Mae Hong Son this week. His words will now reverberate around the tourism sector and expat circles after a period of tightening the screws of enforcement for tourists and expatriates.
During his presentation, with media present, he stated plainly that Thailand needed tourists’ money. Whether he will roll back his welcoming rhetoric in future statements to the media is yet to be seen.
The words are a new attitude from the Immigration Department that for years trotted out its “good guys in, bad guys out” message. The new message appears to be “please come back to Thailand… we need you”.
He told northern Immigration staff not to be over-zealous.
“Follow the government’s directives and abide by the law and due process, but don’t be too strict and scare away the tourists and other foreign visitors.”
He pointed out that immigration staff have a job to do as police “but immigration officers should not be a hindrance and should show professionalism with humanity and compassion”.
“The tourists bring in a lot of money, and we need it.”
SOURCE: pattayaone.news
Chiang Mai
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
“Bookings in the north are down and the outlook for… the first quarter of 2020 looks terrible.”
The head of the Northern Hoteliers’ Association based in Chiang Mai is painting a grim picture about the immediate future for tourism in northern Thailand.
She was bemoaning that bookings in the north are down and the outlook for the end of this year, and entering the first quarter of 2020, “looks terrible”.
Speaking to snook.com, La-iat Bungsrithong painted a picture of a sluggish tourist landscape in the north and poor pre-bookings during the, usually, busy Christmas and New Year period, and into the early months of next year.
She was blaming many of the same issues brought up by others in the tourism game – the high Thai baht, US-China trade wars and sluggish global economy.
“Compared to last year tourism was down and there seemed little hope on the horizon.”
“Chinese visitors remain the mainstay in the North with direct flights coming in from China cities but the expansion of hotel rooms in recent times is only seeing less of the pie for each operator.”
SOURCE: Sanook
