Direct Russian flights into Surat Thani start with uptick for Samui, Koh Tao & Ko-Phangan | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Direct Russian flights into Surat Thani start with uptick for Samui, Koh Tao & Ko-Phangan
A new series of flights between Russia and Surat Thani International Airport kicked off on December 27 with the charter Nordwind Airlines.
Russian tourists will be able to fly direct into the region, avoiding the monopoly at Koh Samui airport. They can then transfer to Koh Samui, Koh Tao and Ko-Phangan from the Surat Thani International Airport in Phunphin District via land transport and ferry. The airport is 21 kilometres west of Surat Thani city.
The seasonal flight schedule will continue up to late April and is expected to inject much-needed tourism numbers into the Gulf of Thailand islands.
Flights will be originating out of Moscow, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk.
Currently Bangkok Airways command a monopoly for flights into Koh Samui at prices way above fares for similar routes of the same length around the region. Analysts have blamed the monopoly and high cost of travel to Samui for the island’s malaise in recent years.
Koh Samui
Mono airlift remains key barrier to Koh Samui’s tourism success
Bill Barnett and c9hotelworks.com analyse the current hotel and tourism challenges on Koh Samui. Bill says that in the past year the Gulf island has been shaken by declining demand and reduced airlift to the island. (graphics below)
“The China slowdown is widely cited as a key factor, together with high airfares. According to Bangkok Airways, half of the company revenue is generated by flight routes connecting with Samui.”
Meanwhile Bangkok Airways has reported a loss in the first half of this year followed by a strategy to cut costs with reduced frequencies for domestic flights. In addition, it has suspended direct flights from Guangzhou, China, and decreased frequencies for flights from Chongqing and Chengdu by 50%.
According to the latest available statistics, airport passenger arrivals to Samui had a marginal growth last year as flight arrivals declined by 3% year on year during the same period. c9hotelworks.com anticipate the downward trend will continue in 2019 as a result of reduced flight connections. Much of the island’s tourism future is linked directly to how Bangkok Airways will address shifting market profiles.
• Market-wide RevPAR decreased by 19% as up to July 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 as a result of a drop in both ADR and occupancy.
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) is a performance metric used in the hotel industry. It is calculated by multiplying a hotel’s average daily room rate (ADR) by its occupancy rate. It may also be calculated by dividing a hotel’s total room revenue by the total number of available rooms in the period being measured.
• Europe continues to be the dominant core source market, representing 46% of the total guest arrivals at accommodation establishments for all of last year.
• Total tourism revenue hit 64 billion baht in 2018, representing a 12% increase compared to the previous year.
Looking ahead…
• Upcoming hotel pipeline is mainly in upper- midscale to upper-upscale tiers, accounting for 80% of the future pipeline with all properties having an international brand affiliation.
• Bangkok Airways has budgeted 692 million Thai baht for the renovation and upgrading of Samui International Airport, with the plan now undergoing an environmental approval process.
• Aside from traditional hotels, alternative accommodation choices of private villa rentals is intensifying accommodation competition.
Read the full report HERE.
Koh Samui
Surat Thani fisherman missing after falling off boat last night
Police and rescue crews are still searching for a fisherman missing since last night.
Today’s search off Koh Samui involves ships and aircraft of the 2nd Naval Area. The search was launched as soon as police were alerted about a fishing boat crew member who fell into the sea off the island late last night.
At this stage it is understood that around 10.20pm 35 year old Supinyo Chanprasong went to the stern of the fishing boat of the vessel and was not seen again. The fishing boat, Sor Choksappaisal, was near the the Ang Thong archipelago at the time, north west of Koh Samui.
Other crew told police that the conditions were calm but Supinyo wasn’t wearing a life jacket. He is a resident of nearby Don Sak on the mainland. Supinyo was one of five crewmen on the fishing boat.
Surat Thani Governor Wichwut Jinto ordered officials of the Samui marine police to urgently coordinate with the local Naval Area command and contact fishing boats in the area to help with the search.
The commander of the 2nd Naval Area ordered naval vessels and aircraft to join the search.
Hua Hin
Top 10 benefits of living at a beach house
Living in a beach house is an ambition for many people, but the price is often too high in some counties. But in Thailand this dream remains affordable. Instead of 10 million Baht for a beach house in France or 7.6 million Baht for one in Spain, you can get a larger beach house on a tropical island for as low as 2.5 million Baht.
If the great low prices are not enough of a reason to get a beach house in Thailand, here are 10 more reasons to help you to make up your mind.
1. Health benefits
The environment of a beach house has a wide range of health benefits. This type of location provides great opportunities for exercising, from swimming in the ocean to your own private pool, taking a walk or running along the beach, volleyball or any other type of beach sport. Just walk out your door and have a swim if it’s safe to do so – the water is yours to enjoy.
The unique air quality of a seaside house will make you feel healthy and invigorated. A good night’s sleep is guaranteed due to the peaceful and relaxed atmosphere of a beachfront house and the sounds of the waves and the wind.
2. You’re happier
It’s been proven in studies that people who live by the water are happier. We need a break from the stress of school or work. The ocean is so relaxing that it seems to wash away all your worries and responsibilities. If you don’t believe the studies just head to your nearest beach for an hour or and tell us if you’re feeling better.
3. The sound of the waves
Speaking of which… research shows that the sound of waves stimulates the sound patterns of the brain which helps you to be calm and relaxed, enhancing faster and deeper sleep. You can load up an app to simulate the sound of waves to lull you to sleep, or enjoy the real thing in your very own beach-house.
4. Sunshine
When you are lying on the beach and enjoying exposure to the sun, there can be benefits to your body from the sun including Vitamin D and healthy blood cell levels.
The caveat on this is that too much exposure, or extended exposure to sunshine can be very dangerous. We’d recommend wearing a good 30+ or 50+ suncream to let the good rays in but keep the bad rays off your skin.
5. Romantic walks on the beach
Who said this can’t be a reality? Have dinner by at one of Thailand’s casual beachside restaurants with your feet in the sand. Then you and your soulmate can watch the sunset and take a long stroll along the shore. Take your phone for THAT sunset selfie and some protection from mosquitoes.
6. Amazing view
The obvious benefit of any beach house is the panoramic view of the blue ocean and developers know the value of a view, which is a reason why a lot of beachfront houses have big windows and wide frames looking across your million dollar view, for a few million baht.
You can start your day at your own pace with a cup of coffee pondering the world whilst enjoying your stunning view, or wind down at day’s end while you enjoy Thailand’s legendary sunsets.
7. Inside-outside living
When your house is surrounded by natural beauty, and depending on the landscape or the design of the property, inside-outside living is common among beach houses. Expansive glass and large beach-facing doors and windows are a feature of modern beach living. Open them up wide and let the beach living fill your house with fresh air and natural light.
8. Surfing
Thailand isn’t famous for its surf but, certainly, the Andaman Coast has some surfable waves for 6 months of the year. It’s relatively safe and you can often rent a board or get some quick and inexpensive classes at the popular beaches. Post a shot of you on a surfboard – you know you want to!
9. Go any time
No need to find a towel, dig your bathing outfit from the bottom of the draw and wonder about the traffic to get to the beach. You’re already there. You’ve dreamt about living by the beach all your life and now you’re there. Open the door, take a few steps and you’re on the beach – anytime.
10. A solid investment
A beachfront house is good not only for your health but for your finances as well. The most obvious financial benefit is the potential for holiday rental. Besides all-year-round demand, a beachfront house will demand higher rates.
A beach house is a good holiday home investment too, as its main attraction cannot get ruined by other developments or construction projects. With the potential for a year-round income, and future-proofing as a valuable asset, it is not surprising that beachfront houses for sale do not stay on the market for long.
Often beach houses come with a private pool and some of them can even provide a private path to the beach. Most of the beach houses in Thailand come fully furnished and may already be beautifully decorated.
Here is a peek at three of the best beach houses deals in Thailand at the moment…
PHUKET
Beachfront Bliss
This project has got everything you are looking for in a beachfront house – A great investment (6% guaranteed return for 10 years), stunning uninterrupted views of the Andaman sea.
SAMUI
Anava
If you wish to enjoy walks on the beach and enjoy the rays of the sun, this is the right house for you. It is literally located on the beach.
HUA HIN
La Habana
The incredible design of this house will make you feel at home, the pool area and easy excess to the beach will make you want to spend all your time outside enjoying the warm sun.
