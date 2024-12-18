Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers

Published: 17:40, 18 December 2024| Updated: 17:40, 18 December 2024
Hair today, gone tomorrow: Bangkok cops snip illegal Myanmar barbers
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bang Khun Thian district arrested four Myanmar nationals working as barbers, allegedly taking jobs from Thai citizens. This incident unfolded yesterday, December 17, at the ANGEL-20 hair salon located at the end of Nai Riang Market, Bang Bon, Bangkok.

The arrest followed a tip-off received by Kittisak Bunsermsak, a police inspector at Bang Khun Thian Police Station. He was informed about foreign workers allegedly taking over jobs at the ANGEL-20 hair salon.

Upon receiving this information, officers proceeded to inspect the premises located in the middle of Soi Ekkachai 64/7, where the salon is situated. Upon arrival, law enforcement confirmed that the salon was operational and serving customers.

Officers presented themselves as police and proceeded to conduct checks within the establishment. During the inspection, they identified four Myanmar nationals working as barbers. These were identified as: 23 year old Wai Yan Lin, 24 year old Myo Lin Htay, Ni Ni Oo also 24, and 31 year old Moe Kay Paing.

The four workers were charged with being foreign nationals working without a work permit or engaging in jobs beyond their permitted rights, as outlined in Section 8, with penalties under Section 101 of the Royal Ordinance on the Management of Foreign Workers’ Employment (2017) and its amendments (No. 2) 2018. The arrested individuals were taken along with evidence to the investigating officers for further proceedings.

“Upon stepping into the salon, officers saw the workers busy with customers, confirming the tip-off that foreign nationals were indeed working there.”

The situation highlights ongoing concerns regarding employment competition between local Thais and foreign workers, particularly in sectors like hairstyling, which traditionally employs a significant number of local workers. The arrest at the ANGEL-20 salon is part of a broader effort by police to regulate and manage the employment of foreign nationals in compliance with Thai labour laws.

“This operation serves as a reminder that all workers must comply with local employment regulations to ensure fair job opportunities for Thai citizens.”

The issue of foreign nationals working without permits has been a persistent challenge, prompting regulatory authorities to enforce stricter rules and conduct regular checks. This ensures that all individuals working in Thailand are legally permitted, creating a balanced and fair employment environment, reported KhaoSod.

