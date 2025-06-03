Thailand targets 4.5 billion baht from pride month tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to position Thailand as a top destination for the LGBTQ+ community, with expectations for the pride month celebrations to generate up to 4.5 billion baht in economic activity.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the Governor of TAT, highlighted that June is celebrated globally as pride month. Thailand continues to hold grand celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inaugurating the event and joining the parade alongside Cabinet members, government and private sector executives, and various LGBTQ+ community networks.

The Bangkok Pride Parade on Rama 1 Road is expected to see participants from independent organisations and both Thai and international LGBTQ+ individuals, aiming to establish the event as a global festival that attracts tourists worldwide, boosting the economy and tourism industry.

The celebrations are expected to inject over 4.5 billion baht into the economy, a 500 million baht increase from 2024’s 4 billion baht. The goal is for the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 to be recognised nationally, reinforcing Thailand’s status as a pride destination with one of the world’s top ten and Asia’s leading pride parades.

The festival is said to signify Bangkok and Thailand’s readiness to be a global pride destination and to host the Bangkok World Pride 2030.

Thapanee also noted the importance of the equal marriage law as a significant advancement for Thailand’s tourism industry, underscoring the Kingdom’s openness to diversity and its warm and welcoming reception of LGBTQ+ tourists.

Altogether, KhaoSod reported that Thailand boasts the highest tourism revenue from LGBTQ+ visitors in Asia.

Concurrently, Thailand has officially launched the Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival, a month-long nationwide celebration throughout June.

This initiative aims to honour global pride month by celebrating love, equality, and identity, while also solidifying Thailand’s growing reputation as Asia’s leading LGBTQ+ friendly destination.