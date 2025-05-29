Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

Thailand targets export growth via FTAs, soft power, and regional strategies

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
83 2 minutes read
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan led a policy meeting at the Ministry of Commerce in Bangkok, attended by over 200 participants, including directors from the Department of International Trade Promotion and Thai ambassadors to the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The aim was to address challenges in Thai exports and present 10 urgent policies to advance international trade.

The meeting saw collaboration among key figures such as Wuttikrai Leeweereapan, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Sunanta Kangvalkalakij, the Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, and Poj Aramwattananon, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Industry representatives like Kriengkrai Thiennukul from the Federation of Thai Industries and Thanakorn Kasetsuwan from the Thai National Shippers’ Council also attended. Phichai emphasised the importance of integrating efforts across central, international, and regional levels to implement government policies cohesively.

The focus was on enhancing cooperation with the private sector, particularly in strategising export growth for the latter half of the year, amidst challenges like US reciprocal tariffs and global economic fluctuations.

Related Articles

Commerce envoys from around the world proposed strategic market penetration plans targeting five key regions: the United States, India, the Middle East, ASEAN, and China.

Utilising soft power to promote Thai products in premium markets, leveraging free trade agreements (FTAs), and fostering collaboration between provincial commerce offices and international trade envoys were highlighted.

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports | News by Thaiger

Phichai outlined 10 key policies aimed at turning crises into opportunities, with a focus on expanding export markets, building confidence, and enhancing Thailand’s role in global trade. He noted the positive trajectory of the Thai economy, with exports growing by 10.2% for 10 consecutive months, and an average growth of 12.5% during PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s seven-month tenure.

Further, plans to negotiate tariffs with the US, expedite new FTAs with the European Free Trade Association, Bhutan, the EU, the UK, South Korea, and ASEAN-Canada, and manage agricultural products across 25 initiatives were discussed.

Phichai also emphasised promoting the new Thai SELECT symbol to elevate the image of Thai cuisine globally and enhancing seamless cooperation between provincial commerce offices and international trade envoys. Proactive communication of the ministry’s achievements and closer collaboration with the private sector in all dimensions of trade and export were encouraged.

Private sector representatives supported the ministry’s policies. Poj Aramwattananon praised the clear short, medium, and long-term strategies, highlighting the urgency of addressing US tariffs. Kriengkrai Thiennukul appreciated the proactive approach, which aids in private sector planning amid intense competition. Thanakorn Kasetsuwan observed the positive direction of the meeting, citing the ministry’s readiness to champion international trade.

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports | News by Thaiger

Wuttikrai Leeweereapan noted the minister’s guidance on increasing the value of Thai agricultural products, such as cassava, which is a key ingredient in pharmaceutical production, enhancing its value significantly.

Phichai expressed optimism for 2025 as a promising year for Thai exports if strategic measures, particularly FTAs with the EU and new markets in the Middle East and ASEAN, are implemented effectively. The use of the new Thai SELECT symbol as soft power was also anticipated to elevate Thai food to global standards, reported KhaoSod.

The attendees agreed that diversifying export markets, such as India, Europe, and Saudi Arabia, reduces pressure from competition. The recent meeting with commerce envoys aimed to identify clear collaborative strategies to enhance proactive efforts, acknowledging the intense competition. Recent export figures indicate a positive outlook, with growth opportunities.

The Thai National Shippers’ Council seeks support from the Ministry of Commerce, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Federation of Thai Industries to drive trade initiatives, anticipating at least 3% growth this year. Current exports to the US constitute 18.2% of total exports, down from 40-50% previously, highlighting the need to reduce dependency on any single market.

Latest Thailand News
Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges Bangkok News

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

7 seconds ago
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports Thailand News

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

9 minutes ago
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

17 minutes ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

27 minutes ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

35 minutes ago
Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up Thailand News

Class dismissed? Refugee children face hunger as aid dries up

43 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in Ayutthaya crash due to rainy conditions

54 minutes ago
Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice Phuket News

Crystal-clear police drug raids in Phuket leave dealers on ice

1 hour ago
Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism Thailand News

Thai PM proposes 3.78 trillion baht budget amid opposition criticism

1 hour ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man Pattaya News

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

2 hours ago
Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos Bangkok News

Bangkok gets a 10-lane monster road to crush traffic chaos

2 hours ago
Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident Crime News

Father fatally shoots son in Lop Buri self-defence incident

2 hours ago
Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts Bangkok News

Baht off! Bangkok Bank shuts the door on tourist accounts

2 hours ago
Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night Pattaya News

Fire sparks chaos at Pattaya condo in dead of night

2 hours ago
Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown Bangkok News

Thai and cry: Missing Dane dies in Bangkok police cell after meltdown

2 hours ago
Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff Phuket News

Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

2 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and storms across 42 provinces

3 hours ago
Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions Thailand News

Earthquakes hit Thailand and surrounding regions

18 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare Phuket News

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

18 hours ago
Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls Thailand News

Phayao’s Thao Wessuwan statue draws lottery hopefuls

18 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer Thailand News

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

19 hours ago
Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video) Pattaya News

Sattahip woman dragged on road in brazen bag snatch (video)

19 hours ago
Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history Thailand News

Double numbers dominate June 1 lottery history

19 hours ago
Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam Pattaya News

Pattaya condo bust: Chinese man arrested for fake scam

19 hours ago
High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop Thailand News

High and dry: British bloke nicked in Euro cannabis run flop

19 hours ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
83 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school

Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school

1 week ago
Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

Top Thai vending brand to blend fresh fruit smoothies

1 week ago
Thai businesses urged to boost online religious donation offerings

Thai businesses urged to boost online religious donation offerings

2 weeks ago
Thailand and Bangladesh to advance free trade agreement talks

Thailand and Bangladesh to advance free trade agreement talks

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x