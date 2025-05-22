Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use

Somsak says new rule aims to provide more clarity to existing regulations

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
52 2 minutes read
Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use
Photo courtesy of TripAdvisor

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced that cannabis users in Thailand will soon need medical certificates to ensure the plant is used for medical purposes only. This decision marks another step in the ongoing process of regulating cannabis use since its decriminalisation nearly three years ago.

Somsak stated his intention to refine cannabis regulations in Thailand, highlighting that both foreign and Thai cannabis users would need to present medical certificates.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok, he emphasised the need for government bodies to continue enforcing the law to prevent any issues from arising.

The proposed regulation would mandate that cannabis users obtain medical certificates with prescriptions from licensed medical professionals, including traditional Thai medicine practitioners and general physicians.

Related Articles

Somsak expressed his desire for the Ministry of Public Health to issue this regulation within 40 days.

Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use | News by Thaiger
Photo of Somsak Thepsutin courtesy of Bangkok Post

Doctor Somlerk Jeungsmarn, Director General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, clarified that the regulations aim to ensure cannabis is used solely for medical treatment. He mentioned potential requirements for medical certificates to verify that users suffer from conditions like seizures, headaches, pain, and insomnia.

Somlerk also discussed possible restrictions, such as a one-month dosage limit, stating that usage beyond this period would not be considered medical and could lead to prosecution. He added that discussions would be held regarding potential punishments, including imprisonment.

Somsak noted that while laws like the proposed cannabis bill could take up to two years to pass, he is using his authority to enhance the ministry’s existing controlled herb notification.

The decriminalisation of cannabis has been a key policy of the Bhumjaithai Party, which recognised the economic potential of a cannabis-based industry.

Former public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, under Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government, issued a regulation removing cannabis from the national narcotics list. However, the lack of comprehensive regulations led to a surge in recreational use and the proliferation of cannabis shops nationwide.

Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Al Jazeera

Although Bhumjaithai proposed legislation to address these issues, the term of the Prayut government ended before it could be debated.

Last September, the Pheu Thai government introduced a new bill to regulate the cannabis industry, focusing on restricting marijuana use to health and medical purposes. This was part of efforts to control recreational smoking following several policy changes.

The new bill has yet to be presented to the House of Representatives. It proposes allowing cannabis and its extracts for medical treatment and research by state agencies, as well as in herbal, food, and cosmetic products.

The bill was published by the Ministry of Public Health shortly after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration took office.

This draft legislation adopts a more lenient approach compared to previous attempts to regulate the industry. Notably, it omits a clause explicitly banning recreational use, which was included in an earlier draft by the former prime minister Srettha Thavisin’s administration. However, opposition from Bhumjaithai, the coalition’s second-largest party, led Pheu Thai to reconsider and maintain the plant’s legality, reported Bangkok Post.

The draft legislation calls for stricter licensing rules regarding cannabis cultivation, sales, exports, and imports. Current growers, suppliers, or related businesses would need to hold or apply for new licences or permits to avoid severe penalties, including imprisonment or fines.

Latest Thailand News
High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing &#8216;ghost&#8217; in Pattaya Pattaya News

High spirits: Russian tourist leaps to death fleeing ‘ghost’ in Pattaya

11 seconds ago
Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use Thailand News

Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use

8 minutes ago
Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school Thailand News

Thailand education fund aims to return 55,000 dropouts to school

24 minutes ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust Finance

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

31 minutes ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for 8 million baht fraud scheme

34 minutes ago
New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand Thailand News

New endangered tree species discovered in South Thailand

44 minutes ago
Island horror: Man arrested in nurse&#8217;s tragic Koh Samui murder Koh Samui News

Island horror: Man arrested in nurse’s tragic Koh Samui murder

52 minutes ago
Shocked! Cambodian man&#8217;s fishing trip ends with charged farewell Thailand News

Shocked! Cambodian man’s fishing trip ends with charged farewell

1 hour ago
Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam Pattaya News

Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam

1 hour ago
Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month Bangkok News

Bangkok job fair to offer over 600k opportunities next month

1 hour ago
Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting Thailand News

Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast for 46 Thai provinces including Bangkok

2 hours ago
Nuns&#8217; beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations Thailand News

Nuns’ beach trip raises questions about discipline and donations

17 hours ago
Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Trio busted for 700k baht hotel booking fraud in Pattaya

17 hours ago
Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises Thailand News

Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises

18 hours ago
Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket Phuket News

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket

18 hours ago
Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash Thailand News

Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash

18 hours ago
Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops Thailand News

Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops

18 hours ago
Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi Crime News

Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi

18 hours ago
New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees Thailand News

New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees

19 hours ago
Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six Crime News

Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

19 hours ago
Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar Pattaya News

Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar

19 hours ago
Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok Crime News

Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

19 hours ago
Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud Bangkok News

Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud

19 hours ago
Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room Koh Samui News

Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

19 hours ago
Cannabis NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
52 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

British ambassador issues cannabis warning in Phuket

3 weeks ago
Best weed shops in Thonglor [2025] | Thaiger

Best weed shops in Thonglor [2025]

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake

Thailand sends medical aid to Myanmar after earthquake

Thursday, April 3, 2025
How to access the best hospitals in Thailand without overpaying

How to access the best hospitals in Thailand without overpaying

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x