Thailand mandates medical certificates for cannabis use

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin announced that cannabis users in Thailand will soon need medical certificates to ensure the plant is used for medical purposes only. This decision marks another step in the ongoing process of regulating cannabis use since its decriminalisation nearly three years ago.

Somsak stated his intention to refine cannabis regulations in Thailand, highlighting that both foreign and Thai cannabis users would need to present medical certificates.

Speaking at a press conference in Bangkok, he emphasised the need for government bodies to continue enforcing the law to prevent any issues from arising.

The proposed regulation would mandate that cannabis users obtain medical certificates with prescriptions from licensed medical professionals, including traditional Thai medicine practitioners and general physicians.

Somsak expressed his desire for the Ministry of Public Health to issue this regulation within 40 days.

Doctor Somlerk Jeungsmarn, Director General of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, clarified that the regulations aim to ensure cannabis is used solely for medical treatment. He mentioned potential requirements for medical certificates to verify that users suffer from conditions like seizures, headaches, pain, and insomnia.

Somlerk also discussed possible restrictions, such as a one-month dosage limit, stating that usage beyond this period would not be considered medical and could lead to prosecution. He added that discussions would be held regarding potential punishments, including imprisonment.

Somsak noted that while laws like the proposed cannabis bill could take up to two years to pass, he is using his authority to enhance the ministry’s existing controlled herb notification.

The decriminalisation of cannabis has been a key policy of the Bhumjaithai Party, which recognised the economic potential of a cannabis-based industry.

Former public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul, under Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government, issued a regulation removing cannabis from the national narcotics list. However, the lack of comprehensive regulations led to a surge in recreational use and the proliferation of cannabis shops nationwide.

Although Bhumjaithai proposed legislation to address these issues, the term of the Prayut government ended before it could be debated.

Last September, the Pheu Thai government introduced a new bill to regulate the cannabis industry, focusing on restricting marijuana use to health and medical purposes. This was part of efforts to control recreational smoking following several policy changes.

The new bill has yet to be presented to the House of Representatives. It proposes allowing cannabis and its extracts for medical treatment and research by state agencies, as well as in herbal, food, and cosmetic products.

The bill was published by the Ministry of Public Health shortly after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration took office.

This draft legislation adopts a more lenient approach compared to previous attempts to regulate the industry. Notably, it omits a clause explicitly banning recreational use, which was included in an earlier draft by the former prime minister Srettha Thavisin’s administration. However, opposition from Bhumjaithai, the coalition’s second-largest party, led Pheu Thai to reconsider and maintain the plant’s legality, reported Bangkok Post.

The draft legislation calls for stricter licensing rules regarding cannabis cultivation, sales, exports, and imports. Current growers, suppliers, or related businesses would need to hold or apply for new licences or permits to avoid severe penalties, including imprisonment or fines.