Thailand’s AI law stops 6 billion baht in online scam losses

AI tools slash response times as officials race to outpace evolving digital fraud tactics

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Photo from iStock

Thailand’s cyber cops are going digital—fast. In just three months, a new cybercrime law powered by artificial intelliegence (AI) has stopped online scammers from stealing nearly 6 billion baht.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong revealed today, July 23, that the latest royal decree targeting technology-based crime has prevented massive financial damage to the public since coming into force on April 13.

“The Royal Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crimes (No. 2) has significantly strengthened our cybercrime defences,” said Prasert. “It allows seamless integration between government agencies and speeds up detection.”

One major change was the transformation of the Anti-Online Scam Operation Centre into the new Centre for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime (CPSTC). This upgraded unit has been granted more authority to investigate, respond, and suspend suspicious financial activity tied to online scams.

Prasert said the CPSTC now works closely with major government agencies, including the Royal Thai Police (RTA), the Bank of Thailand (BoT), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), the Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Cyber Security Agency, and the Telecommunications Association of Thailand.

Photo of Prasert Chantararuangthong courtesy of The Nation

Between April 14 and July 20, the CPSTC took aggressive action: it blocked 19,676 illegal gambling website URLs, 14,143 scam platform URLs, and suspended 181,989 suspicious bank accounts. It also handled 88,995 online crime complaints—preventing financial losses estimated at 5.895 billion baht, The Nation reported.

Key to this success, according to Prasert, is the introduction of artificial intelligence tools. These technologies have enabled authorities to scan for fraudulent platforms at speeds equivalent to the workload of 94 human officers.

“AI has reduced the time it takes to file court complaints by five days,” Prasert said. “We expect a 70.7% increase in suspended scam URLs by the end of this year thanks to AI.”

With digital crime on the rise, Thailand’s tech-driven strategy could serve as a model across the region.

