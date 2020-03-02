Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east | The Thaiger

image
Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east

Precautionary warnings for weather in the north and north east
PHOTO: Just another excuse to post a beautiful photo of the northern Thailand landscape - Trip Canvas Thailand
Some warmer, pre-summer weather is heading to the north of Thailand for the rest of this week. (Forecasts for Khon Kaen and Bangkok below). The warnings are mostly precautionary as the general forecast still remains reasonably stable. On the plus side, a bit of extra wind may blow away some of the offending smoke and haze that has beset the northern areas of the country over the past month.

A high pressure system from China will start to effect the weather over upper Thailand. Early summer-style thunderstorms are forecast from March 3-5, according to the Thai Meteorological Department on Sunday.

“Outbreaks of thunderstorm, strike of lightning with gusty winds and hails are forecast for upper Thailand. People should keep off unsecured building and outdoor and farmers beware of crop damage.”

Here are the affected areas as listed by the Thai Meteorological Department…

March 3-4

Northeast: Loei, Nongbua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnart Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, and Chachoengsao.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.

March 5

Northeast: Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

North: Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, and Chon Buri.

Five day forecast for Khon Kaen below…

Five day forecast for Khon Kaen below…

Five day forecast for Bangkok below…

Five day forecast for Bangkok below…

 

