Cool front chills North Thailand while the south gets stormy

Friday, January 31, 2025
66 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Hold onto your hats, Thailand, as a chill is set to sweep across the north of the country while the south braces for some electrifying thunderstorms. Weather boffins at the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) forecast a frosty turn with mornings cloaked in fog. But that’s not all, expect a dust-up as particles hang heavy in the air.

As of today, January 31, a moderate cold air mass will blanket upper Thailand, with gusts from the west adding to the chill factor. It’s cool to cold, particularly when that morning haze rolls in, so locals are urged to bundle up and watch out for bushfire risks in these parched conditions.

Things are calming down in southern waters as the northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern stretch loses its bite. Seas are smoothing out, with the lower Gulf seeing waves tickling 1 to 2 metres high. But beware – stormy patches could whip them up further, so mariners should keep their wits about them.

Meanwhile, dust and haze levels in upper Thailand are on the rise, thanks to those mellowing winds.

North: Brace for a crisp, chilly start with temperatures ranging from 14 to 17 degrees Celsius, and it’s even brisker on the mountain tops, dipping to 5-11 degrees Celsius. Southeastern breezes will waft in at 5-15 km/h.

Northeast: Expect the same cold conditions, with a smidge of morning fog. Temperatures will run between 12-16 degrees Celsius, and 8-13 degrees Celsius in hilly areas, escorted by eastward winds at 10-15 km/h.

Easterly winds

Central Thailand: Cool and misty mornings are on the menu, with temperatures sliding between 16-18 degrees Celsius before warming up to 33-35 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will flow at 10-15 km/h.

East: Wake up to cool climes wrapped in fog, with lows of 17-22 degrees Celsius scaling to 32-34 degrees Celsius. Easterly gusts will pelt in at 15-30 km/h, with the sea playing it cool under 1 metre, but breaching 1 metre further out.

South (East Side): A nippy start with a dash of drizzly weather in the upper zones. Expect 18-23 degrees Celsius, climbing to 31-34 degrees Celsius. Northeastern winds from Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards blow in at 15-30 km/h, with waves rising just over a metre.

Downward from Songkhla, easterly winds escalate to 15-35 km/h, with the sea restless at 1-2 metres, and stormy areas surging over 2 metres.

South (west side): Morning chills in the upper reaches with temperatures between 21-25 degrees Celsius, peaking at 32-35 degrees Celsius. Eastern winds will zip through at 15-30 km/h, and the sea will maintain its calm under a metre, but watch out – it leaps to 1-2 metres offshore and over 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Get ready for a cool spell with a whisper of morning fog. Temperatures hover between 19-20 degrees Celsius before hitting highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will be a gentle 10-15 km/h.

