Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged

A ferocious hailstorm battered villages across Surin, Yasothon, and Nong Bua Lamphu yesterday, March 12, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

Residents were left reeling as golf ball-sized hailstones and powerful winds ripped roofs off homes, destroyed rice barns, and flattened animal shelters in what locals are calling the worst hailstorm in years.

In Surin’s Sri Narong district, more than 36 households suffered damage, with trees and billboards also toppled by the relentless winds. While no injuries were reported, many families have been left with damaged homes and destroyed livelihoods.

Over in Yasothon’s Kham Khuean Kaeo district, heavy rain and hail battered four subdistricts, affecting 174 houses.

A local official described the hailstones as large as golf balls, causing extensive roof damage and leaving some homes completely exposed to the elements.

Meanwhile, Nong Bua Lamphu province bore the brunt of the storm’s fury, with 300 houses and two temples sustaining damage across five districts.

The violent thunderstorms also uprooted seven electricity poles, plunging several areas into darkness. Provincial Electricity Authority staff scrambled to restore power, working through the night to reconnect affected communities.

Officials have launched damage assessments, with local officials set to survey the storm-hit areas today to determine the full extent of the destruction and provide emergency aid to those affected.

As fears of more extreme weather loom, the Thai Meteorological Department has warned that severe storms and hail are likely to continue across the northeast, central, and eastern regions for at least the next 15 days.

The department urged residents to stay vigilant, advising people to avoid standing near large trees, weak structures, or unsecured billboards. Farmers were also cautioned to take protective measures to prevent further crop and livestock losses, reported The Nation.

With more storms on the horizon, officials are calling for swift relief efforts to help affected families rebuild before the next wave of extreme weather strikes.