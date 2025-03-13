Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
296 1 minute read
Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

A ferocious hailstorm battered villages across Surin, Yasothon, and Nong Bua Lamphu yesterday, March 12, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

Residents were left reeling as golf ball-sized hailstones and powerful winds ripped roofs off homes, destroyed rice barns, and flattened animal shelters in what locals are calling the worst hailstorm in years.

In Surin’s Sri Narong district, more than 36 households suffered damage, with trees and billboards also toppled by the relentless winds. While no injuries were reported, many families have been left with damaged homes and destroyed livelihoods.

Over in Yasothon’s Kham Khuean Kaeo district, heavy rain and hail battered four subdistricts, affecting 174 houses.

Related Articles

A local official described the hailstones as large as golf balls, causing extensive roof damage and leaving some homes completely exposed to the elements.

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged | News by Thaiger

Meanwhile, Nong Bua Lamphu province bore the brunt of the storm’s fury, with 300 houses and two temples sustaining damage across five districts.

The violent thunderstorms also uprooted seven electricity poles, plunging several areas into darkness. Provincial Electricity Authority staff scrambled to restore power, working through the night to reconnect affected communities.

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged | News by Thaiger

Officials have launched damage assessments, with local officials set to survey the storm-hit areas today to determine the full extent of the destruction and provide emergency aid to those affected.

As fears of more extreme weather loom, the Thai Meteorological Department has warned that severe storms and hail are likely to continue across the northeast, central, and eastern regions for at least the next 15 days.

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged | News by Thaiger

The department urged residents to stay vigilant, advising people to avoid standing near large trees, weak structures, or unsecured billboards. Farmers were also cautioned to take protective measures to prevent further crop and livestock losses, reported The Nation.

With more storms on the horizon, officials are calling for swift relief efforts to help affected families rebuild before the next wave of extreme weather strikes.

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged Thailand News

Hailstorms batter northeast Thailand, hundreds of homes damaged

5 hours ago
Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man Pattaya News

Si Racha woman left with head injury after altercation with man

5 hours ago
Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site Bangkok News

Victory Monument area in Bangkok declared a historical site

5 hours ago
Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom Thailand News

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

5 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage Pattaya News

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

5 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport Koh Samui News

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

5 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

5 hours ago
Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip Thailand News

Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip

5 hours ago
Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives Thailand News

Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives

6 hours ago
Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle Phuket News

Patong car thief caught after GPS tracks stolen vehicle

6 hours ago
Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist ritual in Uttaradit sparks lottery hopes

6 hours ago
Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing Pattaya News

Pattaya road rage: Motorcycle taxi fight ends in stabbing

6 hours ago
Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse Thailand News

Thai inmate seeks help in secret letter after alleged guard abuse

6 hours ago
Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani Crime News

Police Region 8 busts major drug ring in Surat Thani

6 hours ago
Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket Phuket News

Myanmar fisherman found dead at sea near Phuket

6 hours ago
Man accused of assaulting friend&#8217;s sister in Nakhon Sawan Crime News

Man accused of assaulting friend’s sister in Nakhon Sawan

6 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video) Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chachoengsao collision with pickup truck (video)

7 hours ago
From pink to takeoff: Pattaya&#8217;s bus link to Bangkok takes off Pattaya News

From pink to takeoff: Pattaya’s bus link to Bangkok takes off

7 hours ago
Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht Thailand News

Ratchaburi temple prayer hall collapse, damage worth 8 million baht

7 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Giant Swing set for urgent repairs amid safety concerns

7 hours ago
Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate Thailand News

Myanmar national found dead in Udon Thani, police investigate

7 hours ago
From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand Pattaya News

From TikToker to locktoker: British influencer jailed in Thailand

7 hours ago
Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung Thailand News

Thai man shoots dead Laotian woman at karaoke bar in Phattalung

7 hours ago
Bangkok ranked world&#8217;s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot Bangkok News

Bangkok ranked world’s No. 2 food city: Why it deserves the spot

8 hours ago
Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist Phuket News

Taxi scam: Grab driver overcharges Phuket tourist

8 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
296 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

Cold feet, hot lawsuit: Jilted Thai bride-to-be sues runaway groom

5 hours ago
Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

Another tourist brawl in Pattaya sparks local outrage

5 hours ago
Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

Joint operation: Foreign smugglers caught at Koh Samui Airport

5 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

Nakhon Ratchasima man arrested for attack on ex-wife

5 hours ago