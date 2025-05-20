Thai principal axed for forcing kids into rain for flag ceremony

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
6 minutes ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
A Thai school principal has been removed from her post after she forced students to hoist the national flag during a raging storm, sparking fury among parents and outrage across the country.

Jeeraporn Sanguansuchart, director of Ban Hin Kob School in Pathiu district, Chumphon, ordered three students to march outside and raise the Thai flag on the first day of the new term, despite heavy rain and strong winds pounding the school grounds.

The controversial incident occurred on Friday, May 16, and although the students were shielded by umbrellas delivered by the school janitor, the principal’s actions were slammed as reckless and unnecessary.

“I wanted to ensure everything was done right on the first day,” Jeeraporn later explained, attempting to justify the decision.

But her response did little to calm the storm brewing among parents. Around 100 angry parents gathered yesterday, May 19, to demand her removal, claiming this was not the first time Jeeraporn had exercised poor judgment.

“We’ve complained before about her over-punishing the children,” one parent told local media.

Saksit Raethong, director of the Secondary Educational Service Area 2 office, met with the parents and confirmed that Jeeraporn had been transferred to a desk job at the Chumphon office pending a full investigation.

“A panel has been set up to look into the issue. Her actions were deemed inappropriate.”

In an apparent attempt to smooth things over, Jeeraporn visited the homes of the three students involved, delivering gift baskets and 1,000 baht in cash to each family as an apology. However, the move backfired.

The families later returned both the gifts and the money, handing them over to Saksit, according to Thairath Online.

The Education Ministry has not yet commented on whether further disciplinary action will be taken.

Meanwhile, public criticism of the incident continues to grow, with many questioning the culture of rigid discipline in Thai schools and the need to enforce ceremonial traditions in dangerous conditions, reported Bangkok Post.

With the principal now sidelined and a formal inquiry underway, many parents hope this stormy scandal will bring about a shift in how schools prioritise student safety over outdated rituals.

