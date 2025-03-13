Thai and stormy: 48 provinces brace for wild weather, and hail

Picture courtesy of Nikolas Behrendt, Unsplash

Weather conditions in 48 provinces across Thailand are expected to include thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing hail and strong winds. Despite these conditions, the overall weather remains very hot, according to the Thai Meteorological Department‘s (TMD) forecast for the next 24 hours.

Northern Thailand will experience very hot weather with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, strong winds, and hail in some parts, particularly in Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun provinces. Temperatures are expected to range from 18°C to 25°C for the minimum and 36°C to 40°C for the maximum.

In the northeastern region, the weather will be hot, with thunderstorms affecting 40% of the area, along with strong winds and hail in some locations.

The provinces likely to be affected include Nong Bua Lam Phu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperatures will range from a minimum of 21 to 26°C to a maximum of 35 to 37°C.

Central Thailand is also expected to be hot, with thunderstorms in 40% of the area and strong winds in certain spots, especially in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. The temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at the lowest to 36 to 39°C at the highest.

The eastern region will experience hot weather in the northern part, with thunderstorms affecting 40% of the area and strong winds in some locations, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.

Weather forecast

The temperatures will range from 24 to 27°C for the minimum and 32 to 36°C for the maximum. Sea waves are expected to be lower than 1 metre but may exceed 1 metre in areas with thunderstorms.

In the southern region, the east coast will have thunderstorms in 30% of the area, particularly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Yala provinces.

Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at the lowest to 31 to 34°C at the highest. Sea waves will be about 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm-affected areas.

On the west coast of the south, thunderstorms will affect 30% of the area, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi provinces. The temperatures will be between 24 and 27°C at the minimum and 31 to 35°C at the maximum.

The sea will have waves lower than 1 metre, but in thunderstorm areas, waves may exceed 2 metres, reported KhaoSod.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, people can expect hot weather with thunderstorms affecting 30% of the region, accompanied by strong winds in some locations. The temperatures will range from a minimum of 26 to 28 degrees Celcius to a maximum of 33 to 37 degrees Celcius.