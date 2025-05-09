Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend

Forecasters warn of flash floods and strong winds as hotels fill up ahead of 4-day holiday

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 2 hours ago Last Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend
Storm clouds may be looming over Thailand this weekend, but that’s not stopping waves of tourists from descending on Pattaya’s beaches.

Despite unstable weather conditions forecast across large swathes of the country, the seaside city is bracing for a surge in holidaymakers from May 9 to 12, as the Royal Ploughing Ceremony and the Visakha Bucha Day substitution create a rare four-day break.

The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning, citing summer storms triggered by a moderate high-pressure system from China clashing with Thailand’s sweltering air mass. Northern and northeastern provinces are expected to bear the brunt, but parts of the east — including Chon Buri province, home to Pattaya — are also on alert.

“Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and even hail are possible between May 9 and 12,” the TMD warned in its 24-hour forecast issued yesterday, May 8.

In Pattaya, conditions are expected to be highly variable. While much of the day may see sunshine, isolated afternoon thunderstorms and sudden gusts could disrupt outdoor plans. Temperatures are expected to hover around 26–28°C in the early mornings and peak at 34–36°C during the day.

Elsewhere, Bangkok is set for hot weather with scattered storms affecting around 30% of the city. Coastal areas in the south, especially along the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, face a higher risk of flash floods and runoff in mountainous terrain. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, with wave heights in storm-hit areas potentially exceeding 2 metres.

Still, that hasn’t dampened tourist enthusiasm in Pattaya. Hotel bookings remain solid, beachfront vendors are busy, and tourism operators report business as usual, reported Pattaya Mail.

Local officials have urged visitors to stay alert.

“Tourists should monitor local weather reports and be ready to seek shelter during sudden downpours.”

The TMD also reminded the public to be aware of health risks associated with extreme temperature shifts and strong winds, particularly for vulnerable groups and outdoor workers.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal 2 hours ago Last Updated: Friday, May 9, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

