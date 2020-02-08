Northern Thailand warned to brace for stormy weather | The Thaiger

Thunderstorms and high winds are forecast for Thailand’s North and Northeast. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is warning northern and northeastern provinces to brace for stormy weather from tomorrow to Thursday.

DDPM director-general Monton Sudprasert said yesterday that high pressure from China and strong winds from the west will create thunderstorms, high winds and harsh weather.

Provinces expected to be hit include Chiang Rai; Chiang Mai; Mae Hong Son; Lamphun; Lampang; Phayao, Phrae; Nan; Tak; Sukhothai; Uttaradit; Phitsanulok and Kamphaeng Phet. Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan will also be affected.

Monton added that officials are closely monitoring the danger from storms and strong waves in the South, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat, and warned people to beware of strong winds knocking down unstable structures.

The warnings come as the level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in Bangkok yesterday was found to be within Thailand’s “safe” limit. While the level during the day, the figure at around noon remained at between 20 and 47 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³), well within the Pollution Control Department’s standard of 50µg/m³. Smog in other provinces remained bad, especially in the North.

Monton says the minister of the interior has told his department to monitor the situation closely. Nine provinces in the North have been declared “no burn” zones until at least the end of April. Local authorities have also been told to increase penalties against violators of the ban on outdoor fires.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times