Stabbed in his tracks: Thai madman stabs grandfather on bus

A mentally disturbed man stabbed his grandfather to death in broad daylight aboard a packed intercity bus in northeastern Thailand, the latest in a bloody string of knife attacks sweeping the country.

The horrific killing unfolded today, July 11, as passengers travelled on a Nakhon Phanom–Ban Phaeng service through the Ban Pak Thuai area of Tambon Wen Phrabat, Tha Uthen District.

Witnesses say the suspect, reportedly suffering from mental illness, lunged at the elderly man with a knife, stabbing him repeatedly in front of horrified onlookers.

Police raced to the scene and managed to arrest the attacker at 10.10am in the nearby Ban Pak Thuai Noi area, KhaoSod reported.

The victim, who was confirmed to be the suspect’s grandfather, later succumbed to his wounds.

The local Here Sri Songkhram news page posted: “The old man who was stabbed on the bus has sadly passed away. We offer our condolences to the family.”

The shocking incident is just the latest in a wave of stabbings that have gripped Thailand this week, with Pattaya emerging as a particular hotspot for blade-fuelled mayhem.

On July 3, CCTV captured the moment a wife stabbed her husband after a blazing row outside a block of rental rooms opposite Soi Kor Pai 10. Blood was found smeared across the pavement as rescuers and police rushed in.

Police Lt Col Suchart Dusadee, of Pattaya City Police Station, confirmed officers are investigating.

Two days later, on July 5, a teenage love rivalry spiralled into horror when a 16 year old boy stabbed a 12 year old schoolboy in a market car park.

The victim, known only as Chef, suffered a life-threatening wound to his left side after a row over a girl turned violent. His internal organs were pierced in the attack. Despite a police report being filed, the case has reportedly stalled.

And on July 7, a blood-soaked man staggered out of a Pattaya alley screaming for help after what police believe was a booze-fuelled blade ambush.

Locals found the man, nicknamed “Mr Brave,” slumped and barely conscious, his face covered in horrific wounds. Emergency crews from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rushed him to hospital. Police are still hunting the knifeman.

As violent knife crime grips Thailand, social media is awash with calls for tighter mental health screening, stricter weapons laws, and more visible police patrols.