Weather
Nakhon Phanom man struck and killed by lightning bolt
An unfortunate farmer seems to have been killed by a lightning bolt in his rice field in the Phon Sawan district of Nakhon Phanom. His wife found his body on Monday afternoon in a condition described as unconscious and burned. Kamol Praking was 49 years old and lived and farmed near Huay Hai Village.
After calling for emergency help, medics, rescue workers, and police arrived at the farm to find his body lying flat on his back with electrical burn markings all over it, consistent with being killed by lightning. According to his wife’s statement to the police, the man was ploughing the fields in preparation to sow the area with rice seeds as the daily rain has made the land fertile and ready for growing.
Heavy rains and turbulent weather have been common in the area recently and many parts of Thailand had suffered from severe thunderstorms and high winds in advance of the nearing wet season. Powerful storms had damaged nearly 100 homes in the nearby districts of That Phanom and Pla Pak last week.
Kamol had been ploughing on a tractor just before the lightning killed him, but his body was found away from it near a farm hut. The man was dressed in simple farm clothing and he was not wearing anything made of metal, not even a watch, that might have attracted the lightning bolt.
His wife heard a huge thunderclap and a loud bang come from the field though she did not investigate immediately. But after 2 hours, when her husband still had not returned, she went to go check it out. That was when she found her husband lying unconscious in the field. Her first call was to neighbours for immediate help and then she alerted the police. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The chances of being hit or killed by lightning are estimated to be about 1 in 500,000.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Thai Airways’ creditors to vote on rehab plan today
Today is D-Day for Thai Airways, with 13,000 creditors voting on whether or not to accept the struggling airline’s rehabilitation plan. According to a Bangkok Post report, a source at the airline has warned that should creditors reject the plan, the carrier will be declared bankrupt and they would only receive 12.9% of what they’re owed.
In the event of a bankruptcy declaration, the airline’s assets will be appraised to decide how much of its debts can be repaid. The estimate of 12.9% is based on the value of assets currently held by the carrier.
The Bangkok Post reports that the rehabilitation plan which was submitted in March covers debts of around 410 billion baht. It’s understood major shareholders own around 180 billion baht of that debt between them. Should the rehab plan be accepted today, it’s likely Thai Airways will be given a certain timeframe in which to turn itself around.
The plan calls for the repayment period of debts arising from unsecured bonds worth 70 billion baht to be extended to 10 years, with a debt moratorium in the early stages of repayment. The airline is also introducing tough cost-cutting measures, including job reductions via early retirement for thousands of its 20,000 workers.
It’s understood the plan does not call for the Ministry of Finance to provide a loan but says anyone can obtain the loan and the ministry can help with cash injection negotiations. The State Enterprise Policy Office has already stated that the government will not re-capitalise the airline.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
Jailed activists Penguin and Ammy finally granted bail
Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, the high-profile student activist leader that has been jailed for months, has finally been granted bail after 10 requests. Another student protester champion, singer Chaiamorn “Ammy the Bottom Blues” Kaewwiboonpan, was also released yesterday. Both activists were being held without bail in Bangkok Remand Prison, charged under Thailand’s strict lèse majesté laws that prohibit anyone from speaking out against the royal family.
As a condition of their bail and release, the activists are barred from taking part in any activities including protesting, organising or giving speeches, that are in any way against Thailand’s royalty. They were made to pledge to respect and not to dishonour the monarchy as a condition of their release. The activist leaders will have to follow a schedule of reporting to the court and are not permitted to leave the country without prior permission.
According to the Court’s ruling, the nature of their cases had changed since this was the first time that they agreed to the conditions silencing them from further protesting. Public prosecutors then saw no reason to oppose bail for the activists. Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, another influential student activist that had been on a hunger strike in prison with Penguin, was released last week as well.
Penguin has been held since February 9, with his mother advocating for his release with growing desperation after 9 previous bail denials for the activist. He spent 93 days in custody and launched a 59-day hunger strike that saw him recently hospitalised and needing emergency assistance. His bail was 200,000 baht for each of two charges against him, one for the Mob Fest and one for the Ratsadon plaque incident. His release is precarious though as more than 20 previously unprosecuted charges of defamation against the royal family could technically see him re-arrested at any point.
Ammy had been in jail since the beginning of March for 70 days pending trial for both arson and the lèse majesté charges. He received bail of 50,000 baht for the Ratsadon plaque incident, but his main infraction was being accused of setting a portrait of the royal family on fire at Khlong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok on February 28, for which bail was set for 200,000 baht.
A third activist, Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jadnok, had to have his bail hearing postponed yesterday to be retested for Covid-19 after having been in close contact with Arnon Nampa, a jailed activist lawyer who contracted Covid-19 in prison. Though testing negative for the Coronavirus last week, a second test was required before he would be allowed to be released.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News and Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid UPDATE: 24 deaths and 1,983 new infections
The Thai public health ministry is reporting an additional 34 Covid-related deaths and 1,983 new infections from the past 24 hours of Bangkok and provincial reports. We’ll post all the provincial numbers just after lunch when they become available.
• Bangkok health officials are aiming to get around 70% of the Bangkok’s residents – about 5 million people – vaccinated within 2 months.
Yesterday PM Prayut Chan-o-cha noted that the number of people registering for vaccinations with the government had fallen below target.
• Krabi’s tourism operators are urging the government to push forward with local vaccination plans and commit to regulations for the province’s national parks so they can proceed with plans to re-open on October 1.
Ekawit Pinyotamanotai, president of the Krabi Tourism Association, says that “vaccine readiness is the key factor to build the confidence of locals and tourists”.
• The Marine Department is imposing strict new social distancing and regular cleaning aboard boats on the capital’s main canal routes for passenger ferries. They are also ordering more frequent services to spread out the load on each boat.
Boat operators will now add more trips during the morning rush hour from 7am to 8.30am and in the evening from 4:30pm to 6pm. The service frequency will increase from 5-7 minutes to 2-3 minutes to prevent crowding on both boats and piers – Nation Thailand
