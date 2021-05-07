More thunderstorms and winds projected nationwide for weekend

The Thai Meteorological Department is extending the forecast of heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds to last through the weekend nationwide. Previously, it issued warnings of thunderstorms to last through today as a high-pressure system from China, winds, and a westerly trough from Myanmar are making landfall in the Kingdom. The system is bringing moisture to upper Thailand and the central regions, including Bangkok, causing the forecasted thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Hail and isolated heavy rains are also expected in the North. Isolated heavy rains are expected in the South as southeasterly winds are moving across the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. The department says May 8-12 will see increasing temperatures and wind, with decreasing thundershowers in the North.

The department issued warnings to people in the North to watch out for severe weather conditions and avoid outdoor places, unsecured buildings, billboards, and large trees. The warnings also include watching out for flash floods and crop damage. Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, has seen 2 days of major storms, with the eastern district of Sattahip, experiencing a damaging storm yesterday morning. Residents were left picking up the pieces as The Pattaya News reported 20 homes being damaged. 11 fishing boats were reported to have sunk. It’s understood most of the fishing boats belong to the Khao Lan fisheries group.

The roof of Chong Samae San Temple was also reported to have collapsed, significantly damaging the building. However, no injuries or deaths have been reported, as of now, due to the storms. The Pattaya News reported that the Red Cross and Wanchat distributed survival bags to those residents affected by the storms. It’s understood that district officials plan to provide some form of financial aid to those who have lost their homes or whose properties and boats have been damaged.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News