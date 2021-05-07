image
image
Thailand

More thunderstorms and winds projected nationwide for weekend

Photo via The Pattaya News

The Thai Meteorological Department is extending the forecast of heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds to last through the weekend nationwide. Previously, it issued warnings of thunderstorms to last through today as a high-pressure system from China, winds, and a westerly trough from Myanmar are making landfall in the Kingdom. The system is bringing moisture to upper Thailand and the central regions, including Bangkok, causing the forecasted thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Hail and isolated heavy rains are also expected in the North. Isolated heavy rains are expected in the South as southeasterly winds are moving across the Gulf of Thailand, and the Andaman Sea. The department says May 8-12 will see increasing temperatures and wind, with decreasing thundershowers in the North.

The department issued warnings to people in the North to watch out for severe weather conditions and avoid outdoor places, unsecured buildings, billboards, and large trees. The warnings also include watching out for flash floods and crop damage. Chon Buri province, which features Pattaya, has seen 2 days of major storms, with the eastern district of Sattahip, experiencing a damaging storm yesterday morning. Residents were left picking up the pieces as The Pattaya News reported 20 homes being damaged. 11 fishing boats were reported to have sunk. It’s understood most of the fishing boats belong to the Khao Lan fisheries group.

The roof of Chong Samae San Temple was also reported to have collapsed, significantly damaging the building. However, no injuries or deaths have been reported, as of now, due to the storms. The Pattaya News reported that the Red Cross and Wanchat distributed survival bags to those residents affected by the storms. It’s understood that district officials plan to provide some form of financial aid to those who have lost their homes or whose properties and boats have been damaged.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Thailand to get 10 to 20 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Friday, May 7, 2021

Photo via Facebook/ Anutin Charvirakul

Thailand will get 10 to 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The minister posted an announcement on his Facebook page along with a photo after a meeting with Pfizer representatives.

Anutin says the Thai Food and Drug Administration will facilitate the registration process as soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Thailand in the third or fourth quarter of the year.

Currently, China’s Sinovac vaccine, also known as CoronaVac, is being administered in Thailand to adults ages 18 to 60 while the AstraZeneca vaccine is being administered to adults as well as the elderly. The 2-dose Pfizer vaccine has been appealing to Thai health officials because studies show it is safe and effective for children ages 12 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been approved by Thai FDA. The Moderna, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are in the registration process.

 

Phuket to rollout rapid Covid-19 testing campaign for visitors

Friday, May 7, 2021

Photo via Flickr

A rapid Covid-19 antigen testing campaign for visitors to Phuket is being rolled out to quickly detect cases in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. The island province is set to reopen to foreign tourists in July, that is if the virus is contained and if at least 70% of the population is vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The rapid testing campaign will start today and go until May 15. Visitors from Krabi, Ranong, Trang, and Phatthalung will be tested, according to deputy Phuket governor Piyapong Choowong. After May 15, those entering Phuket through official checkpoints will under Covid-19 tests funded by the National Health Security Office.

If daily new Covid-19 infections are more than 20 after the rapid testing campaign ends next week, then local officials will impose stricter disease control measures to help contain the virus.

In the recent wave of infections over the past month, there have been 493 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Phuket with 229 currently in treatment, according to the chief of the provincial public health office, Koosak Kookiattikul. To help contain Covid-19 in Phuket, the governor has also ordered local officials to find at-risk groups and carry out active case finding campaigns.

Despite the recent Covid-19 outbreak, Phuket is still scheduled to reopen under the so-called sandbox model, allowing foreign tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to the island without undergoing quarantine. A mass vaccination campaign is being rolled out on the island province in an effort to vaccinate 70% of the population, reaching herd immunity, by the end of June. Expats in Phuket with a valid work permit will be able to register for a vaccine starting next week.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand's private sector to open 372 vaccination points nationwide

Friday, May 7, 2021

PHOTO: Flickr/Tim Dennell

Thailand’s Chamber of Commerce has confirmed the private sector will open 372 vaccination centres in an effort to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Nation Thailand reports that 82 of the centres will be in Bangkok, which, along with neighbouring provinces, is currently bearing the brunt of the third wave. The private sector aims to support the government’s plans to vaccinate 50 million people this year.

Various premises around the country, including offices and factories, are being kitted out with mobile vaccination units, IT systems and equipment, printers, and card readers. Sanan Angubolkul from the TCC says volunteers are being recruited to staff the centres and food and drinking water will be laid on. The plan is to offer local vaccination, to prevent people from having to travel and potentially pass on the virus.

According to Nation Thailand, Saran met with the Interior Minister, Anupong Paochinda, for talks on increased public-private cooperation in the fight against Covid-19, particularly in supporting small to medium-sized businesses. Both acknowledge the vital role vaccination plays, enabling the country to re-open to desperately needed international tourists.

It’s understood that a vaccination centre launched in partnership with Bangkok City Hall will serve as a model for provincial governors, chambers of commerce, and local health officials around the country.

Meanwhile, the government has confirmed that from next month, foreigners living in Thailand can register to be vaccinated as part of the government’s rollout. That date has been brought forward on the southern island of Phuket, where expats in possession of a valid work permit can register from Tuesday. Phuket is aiming to inoculate 70% of its population as it aims for a July 1 re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

