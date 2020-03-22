Hot days for the North, possible thundershowers in the South | The Thaiger

Weather
Hot days for the North, possible thundershowers in the South
Thailand’s Meteorological Department says today that a low pressure system covers upper Thailand and will make for hot, dry days in the north of Thailand. Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket five day forecasts below.
“A westerly trough covers the upper Northeast, while southerly and southeasterly winds blow humidity from the South China Sea into the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North regions. Outbreaks of summer storms are forecast with gusty winds, hail and lightning in some portions of the upper country.”
From Monday until Saturday, a low pressure cell will remain in upper Thailand causing hot to very hot conditions. Southerly and southeasterly winds will continue to bring the humidity into the Northeast and the East. Isolated thundershowers are likely in those areas.
Last week Chiang Mai residents sweltered with daily temperatures of 39 and 40 each day.
The forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern Region: Lows of 18-26°C, maximum temperature 37-41°C. Westerly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
Northeast: Hot during the day. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C, maximum 34-38°C. Southeasterly winds.
Central region: hot to very hot during the day. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C, maximum 37-41°C. Southerly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour
Eastern region: Hot during the day hot. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds.Lows of 24-27 °C, highs of 34-38°C. Southeasterly winds of 10-30 kilometres per hour; wave below 1 metre, about 1 metre offshore.
Southern region (East Coast) Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 21-26°C, maximum 33-37°C. Easterly winds of 15-30 kilometres per hour. Wave height about 1 metre.
Southern Part (West Coast) Isolated rain throughout the period. Lows of 23-27°C, highs of 34-38°C. Easterly winds of 10-30 kilometres per hour. Waves below 1 metre, about 1 metre offshore.
Metropolitan Bangkok: hot throughout the period with isolated rains. Minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum 36-39°C. Southerly winds of 10-20 kilometres per hour.
Chiang Mai forecast below…
Bangkok forecast below…
Phuket forecast below…
SOURCE: Thailand Meteorological Department
Crime
Former Thai minister sentenced for forgery, faces murder, kidnapping charges
A former deputy commerce minister, police colonel and Member of Parliament has been sentenced to eight years in prison for forgery. The Bangkok South Criminal Court yesterday sentenced Banyin Tangpakorn for forging documents to transfer 263 million baht worth of shares to himself through two associates.
The ruling concludes the case believed to be behind Banyin’s alleged decision to kidnap the brother of the judge hearing his case. It’s believed the kidnapping in February was intended to influence the judge’s verdict in the share scandal. 70 year old Wirachai Sakuntaprasoet was murdered by his abductors, forcing the judge to withdraw from the forgery trial.
The court found Banyin guilty of forgery, colluding with two associates, Kanthana Siwathanapol, a former caddie, and stockbroker Uracha Wachirakulton. They illegally transferred the assets of late billionaire contractor Chuwong Sae Tang to Kanthana and Uracha’s mother Srithara Phromma. Kanthana and Uracha each got 4 years for forgery. The court acquitted Srithara due to insufficient evidence.
The verdict found that Uracha transferred 35 million baht worth of shares to her mother because stock market rules prohibited her from receiving transferred shares. Most of billionaire Chuwong’s shares were illegally put in Kanthana’s name, and the court found no evidence to support the defendants’ claim that Chuwong had given them the shares willingly.
But the verdict concluded that there was evidence, including CCTV footage, showing that Banyin is close to both Kanthana and Uracha. The shares were transferred before Chuwong died in a car crash in Bangkok in 2015. The vehicle was driven Banyin, who only sustained minor injuries.
Chuwong’s relatives believed he was murdered. Public prosecutors agreed in 2018 to indict Banyin for premeditated murder. The court has yet to rule on that charge.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Friday, March 20, 2020
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
Thailand today confirmed 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 322 since the virus first arrived in the Kingdom in January. 278 patients remain hospitalised, 43 have returned home.
The 50 new patients include…
• 18 who visited the Lumphini Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, boxing officials and administrators
• 5 who contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues
• 12 people, including a 6 month old child, who had contact with previous patients
• 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla
• 9 patients returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England
• Burmese workers who had been working in crowded locations.
World – 247,000+ cases
US – 15,000 cases
Recovered – 88,486
First cases of Covid-19 announced in Phuket
News sources in Phuket have reported 5 cases of Covid-19. The ‘confirmation’ has been reported by in The Southern News, Phuket People’s Voice, Phuket Andaman News and Newshawk Phuket. Before today the Phuket Governor had not announced any cases on the island. They are reporting that the cases involve 2 Chinese and 3 Danish citizens.
The Centres of Disease Control in Bangkok tried to avoid a full confirmation when asked about the new cases on the southern island. They merely mentioned, without denying the story, that they are awaiting full reports from the local doctors and re-iterated, as they did when another Phuket cases was reported in February, that “they didn’t want to panic people”.
7 imprisoned for selling over-priced face masks
7 people have been charged and sent to prison over price gouging for selling face masks at highly inflated prices.
7 defendants were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear last week.
The court found that 5 out of the 7 defendants had seized the opportunity from the Covid-19 virus crisis to take advantage of the situation. The court found 5 of the defendants guilty for selling overpriced medical masks. The other two received reduced sentences and fines.
Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South
It’s hot and smoky up around Chiang Mai and northern areas of the country today.
The Thailand Meteorological Department says that “thermal low still covers upper Thailand and southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East and the Central region”.
Chiang Mai had temperatures reaching 39 degrees today. The mercury has been up near 40 degrees all week. The region’s smoke and smog problem is also ‘hazardous’ today with readings of PM2.5 particulate reaching 438 in some areas, just north of Chiang Mai… that’s WELL into the hazardous zone. The upper safe limit in Thailand, for PM 2.5 particulate is 50.
Chiang Mai listed as the most polluted city in the world again today. Number one by a LONG shot. Yesterday we reported firefighters trying to contain an out-of-control fire on a mountain slope near to the city.
GrabFood has introduced “contactless delivery” for home and office food orders
GrabFood has introduced “contactless delivery” to ensure hygiene and the health of customers and drivers.
GrabFood has introduced "contactless delivery" to ensure hygiene and the health of customers and drivers.

Drivers will be wearing face masks as they follow the customer's directions via an in-app chat as to where to deliver their order. They'll let the customer know when they arrive, place the food order where it's wanted and wait for the customer to pick it up. Both parties should maintain a two-metre distance.
Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, March 19, 2020
60 new cases identified in Thailand today
The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, has announced 60 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection. 43 were linked to boxing stadiums, entertainment venues, and religious ceremonies. The latest cases, the most in 24 hours, bring the total number of confirmed infections in Thailand to 272. Each day this week there have more than 30 new cases identified in Thailand.
Thai tourism minister plans help for tourists stranded and worried about overstaying visas
There are a growing number of tourists who are becoming stranded in Thailand as their home countries raise the drawbridge and lockdown their borders.
Many European countries have started sealing their borders to deal with the Covid-19 coronavirus and other countries, closer to home, are starting to act as well. Last weekend next door Malaysia virtually locked down its borders. Thailand is still allowing tourists and visitors from some countries to arrive.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says they are “seeking a reprieve” for some of the estimated 500,000 tourists who will, at no fault of their own, end up overstaying their tourist visa. He says the request for a temporary “clemency” is for humanitarian purposes.
The Minister noted that many of the stranded tourists are long-stay elderly travellers from Germany, Italy and Russia.
One soldier dead, two injured in southern gunfight
A Thai soldier is dead and two others have been wounded in a gunfight between an army patrol and insurgents in the southern province of Pattani. The clash occurred about noon near Pattani Dam, near the border with Yala, yesterday. A spokesman for the Internal Security Operation Command says the patrol was part of a combined government force operating in the area to force insurgents still in hiding to surrender.
Mother, daughter find a lost lottery ticket. It won the lottery!
A mother and daughter in Thailand’s north eastern province of Udon Thani found a lottery ticket which proved to be worth 6 million baht. They decided to return it to its rightful owner, if they can be found. They found the ticket on the ground outside a convenience store and handed it over to the store manager in case the owner came searching for it.
They found the lottery ticket the day before the bi-weekly draw on Monday. When he realised the ticket was the grand prize winner, the manager handed the ticket over to police.
7 key service required by all Thai banks during ‘disruption’
BoT demanding Thai banks continue to provide services during disruption
The Bank of Thailand is demanding all Thai financial institutions to continue providing 7 basic financial services, including money withdrawals, fund transfers, deposits, payments, cash management and settlement systems, in an effort to avoid potential Covid-19 related disruption.
Secretary-general of the Thai Bankers Association, Kobsak Duangdee, says after the conference call between all banks and the central bank, they’ve all come to an agreement to guarantee provision of essential banking services.
Airports of Thailand approves Don Mueang expansion
Yesterday, the Airports of Thailand board gave initial approval to a master plan for the third-phase development of Don Mueang International airport costing an estimated 39 billion baht. The expansion arrangements includes, increase of the airport’s capacity to 40 million passengers a year (currently 30 million a year), a 3.4 kilometre automated people mover system, new car park buildings and a junction terminal offering retail shop space.
Don Mueang was the location of the one and only Bangkok international airport until Suvarnabhumi was opened in 2006. Don Mueang then became the defacto hub for many domestic and international budget airlines.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
