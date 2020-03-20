Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South | The Thaiger

The Thailand Meteorological Department announced today that a “thermal low still covers upper Thailand and southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East and the Central region”.

Chiang Mai is forecasting another scorcher today with temperatures reaching 39 degrees. The region’s smoke and smog problem is also ‘hazardous’ today with readings of PM2.5 particulate reaching 438!

Chiang Mai is listed as the most polluted city in the world again today. Number by a LONG shot today. Yesterday we reported firefighters trying to contain an out-of-control fire on a mountain slope near to the city.

The South is receiving easterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand, and a westerly trough is set to blow into the North, according to the TMD.

In upper Thailand, hot conditions cover the region while summer storms are possible, with thundershowers, gusts and hail in some parts of the North and the Central regions including Bangkok and environs.

“People are advised to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations. Farmers should beware of damage to crops.”

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours…

Northern region: Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts and hail; temperature lows of 18-26℃ and highs of 37-39℃.

Northeastern region: Thundershowers in 40% of the areas, along with gusts and hail; lows of 21-24℃ and highs of 32-35.

Central region: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts; lows of 24-27℃, highs of 34-37.

Eastern region: Thundershowers in 30% of the areas, along with gusts; lows of 25-28℃, highs of 30-35; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-27℃ , highs of 32-36; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26℃, highs of 35-38℃; waves a metre high, more than a metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts; temperature lows of 26-27℃, highs of 33-35.

