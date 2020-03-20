image
image
Connect with us

Weather

Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

The Thailand Meteorological Department announced today that a “thermal low still covers upper Thailand and southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East and the Central region”.

Chiang Mai is forecasting another scorcher today with temperatures reaching 39 degrees. The region’s smoke and smog problem is also ‘hazardous’ today with readings of PM2.5 particulate reaching 438!

Chiang Mai is listed as the most polluted city in the world again today. Number by a LONG shot today. Yesterday we reported firefighters trying to contain an out-of-control fire on a mountain slope near to the city.

Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South | News by The Thaiger

Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South | News by The Thaiger

The South is receiving easterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand, and a westerly trough is set to blow into the North, according to the TMD.

In upper Thailand, hot conditions cover the region while summer storms are possible, with thundershowers, gusts and hail in some parts of the North and the Central regions including Bangkok and environs.

“People are advised to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations. Farmers should beware of damage to crops.”

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours…

Northern region: Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts and hail; temperature lows of 18-26℃ and highs of 37-39℃.

Northeastern region: Thundershowers in 40% of the areas, along with gusts and hail; lows of 21-24℃ and highs of 32-35.

Central region: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts; lows of 24-27℃, highs of 34-37.

Eastern region: Thundershowers in 30% of the areas, along with gusts; lows of 25-28℃, highs of 30-35; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-27℃ , highs of 32-36; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26℃, highs of 35-38℃; waves a metre high, more than a metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts; temperature lows of 26-27℃, highs of 33-35.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Weather

Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s Meteorological Department says today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while the southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East and the Central region. Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen forecasts below.

Basically, it’s HOT.

The South is currently getting an easterly airflow across the Gulf of Thailand. In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions are forecast, although fewer ‘summer’ thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the South. But from tomorrow until next Monday, upper Thailand will have thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail in some areas.

“People are warned to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations, and farmers should beware of crop damage.”

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…

Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 18-27 °C and highs of 38-41 °C.

Northeastern region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 23-27 ℃ and highs of 34-38 .

Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27 °C, highs of 36-40.

Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28 °C, highs of 32-36; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-28 ° C, highs of 32-35; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperatures as low as 23-26 ° C, highs of 35-38; waves a meter high and more than a metre offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day; lows of 26-27 ° C, highs of 35-37.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Mai forecast…

Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South | News by The Thaiger

Khon Kaen forecast…

Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South | News by The Thaiger

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Weather

Heat, showers predicted for the North, clouds in the South

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Heat, showers predicted for the North, clouds in the South | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - File photo

Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while weakened southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North. Meanwhile, easterly winds are blowing across the Gulf to the South.

In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions prevail while fewer thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South.People in upper Thailand are advised to stay safe due to the severe weather. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is below:

Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with isolated thundershowers; lows of 20-26°C and highs of 37-40.

Northeastern region: Hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 23-26°C and highs of 35-39.

Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 24-27°C, highs of 35-40.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27°C, highs of 32-36 degree Celsius; waves a meter high, higher offshore.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-36 degrees ,; waves 1-2 meters high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 35-37; waves a meter high, more than a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 26-27°C, highs of 35-37.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Weather

Summer storm batters Prachin Buri

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Summer storm batters Prachin Buri | The Thaiger
PHOTO: – Surachai Piragsa, Bangkok Posthttps://thethaiger.com/news/north-east/summer-storms-batter-korat-buri-ram

About 10 houses were damaged and the power supply cut off when a summer storm lashed a village in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, last night.

The violent storm that lashed Krok Hua Chang village in tambon Khao Mai Kaew lasted only a few minutes, but caused major damage.

65 year old Amporn Thaenghom says she was home alone when the squall First came the rain, then a gale that quickly swept away much of her corrugated iron roof. The house was badly damaged.

Two power poles in the village fell due to the wind and pounding rain, causing a blackout.

Village chief Somjit Uhen says about 10 houses were damaged but fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Summer storms have taken a toll on Thailand’s northeast in recent days as well. Last week, numerous homes and public buildings were damaged by storms in Buri Ram and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post |The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 week ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก4 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป4 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

Trending