Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South | The Thaiger

Weather
Hot and stormy in the North, cloudy with possible showers in the South
The Thailand Meteorological Department announced today that a “thermal low still covers upper Thailand and southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity from the South China Sea to the Northeast, the East and the Central region”.
Chiang Mai is forecasting another scorcher today with temperatures reaching 39 degrees. The region’s smoke and smog problem is also ‘hazardous’ today with readings of PM2.5 particulate reaching 438!
Chiang Mai is listed as the most polluted city in the world again today. Number by a LONG shot today. Yesterday we reported firefighters trying to contain an out-of-control fire on a mountain slope near to the city.
The South is receiving easterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand, and a westerly trough is set to blow into the North, according to the TMD.
In upper Thailand, hot conditions cover the region while summer storms are possible, with thundershowers, gusts and hail in some parts of the North and the Central regions including Bangkok and environs.
“People are advised to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations. Farmers should beware of damage to crops.”
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours…
Northern region: Hot during the day, with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts and hail; temperature lows of 18-26℃ and highs of 37-39℃.
Northeastern region: Thundershowers in 40% of the areas, along with gusts and hail; lows of 21-24℃ and highs of 32-35.
Central region: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts; lows of 24-27℃, highs of 34-37.
Eastern region: Thundershowers in 30% of the areas, along with gusts; lows of 25-28℃, highs of 30-35; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-27℃ , highs of 32-36; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26℃, highs of 35-38℃; waves a metre high, more than a metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas along with gusts; temperature lows of 26-27℃, highs of 33-35.
SOURCE: The Nation
Hot to very hot in the North, possible thundershowers in the South
Thailand’s Meteorological Department says today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while the southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East and the Central region. Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen forecasts below.
Basically, it’s HOT.
The South is currently getting an easterly airflow across the Gulf of Thailand. In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions are forecast, although fewer ‘summer’ thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central region and the South. But from tomorrow until next Monday, upper Thailand will have thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and hail in some areas.
“People are warned to keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations, and farmers should beware of crop damage.”
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas; temperature lows of 18-27 °C and highs of 38-41 °C.
Northeastern region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 20% of the areas; lows of 23-27 ℃ and highs of 34-38 .
Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27 °C, highs of 36-40.
Eastern region: Mostly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 25-28 °C, highs of 32-36; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 21-28 ° C, highs of 32-35; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with possible thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperatures as low as 23-26 ° C, highs of 35-38; waves a meter high and more than a metre offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day; lows of 26-27 ° C, highs of 35-37.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai forecast…
Khon Kaen forecast…

Heat, showers predicted for the North, clouds in the South
Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today that a thermal low is covering upper Thailand, while weakened southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing humidity to the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North. Meanwhile, easterly winds are blowing across the Gulf to the South.
In upper Thailand, hot to very hot conditions prevail while fewer thundershowers are expected in the North, the Northeast, the East, the Central and the South.People in upper Thailand are advised to stay safe due to the severe weather. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is below:
Northern region: Hot to very hot in some areas with isolated thundershowers; lows of 20-26°C and highs of 37-40.
Northeastern region: Hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 23-26°C and highs of 35-39.
Central region: Hot to very hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 24-27°C, highs of 35-40.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27°C, highs of 32-36 degree Celsius; waves a meter high, higher offshore.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 32-36 degrees ,; waves 1-2 meters high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 35-37; waves a meter high, more than a meter high offshore.
Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated thundershowers; lows of 26-27°C, highs of 35-37.
SOURCE: The Nation
Summer storm batters Prachin Buri
About 10 houses were damaged and the power supply cut off when a summer storm lashed a village in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok, last night.
The violent storm that lashed Krok Hua Chang village in tambon Khao Mai Kaew lasted only a few minutes, but caused major damage.
65 year old Amporn Thaenghom says she was home alone when the squall First came the rain, then a gale that quickly swept away much of her corrugated iron roof. The house was badly damaged.
Two power poles in the village fell due to the wind and pounding rain, causing a blackout.
Village chief Somjit Uhen says about 10 houses were damaged but fortunately, nobody was hurt.
Summer storms have taken a toll on Thailand’s northeast in recent days as well. Last week, numerous homes and public buildings were damaged by storms in Buri Ram and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post |The Thaiger
