Returning Thais face being turned away if they can’t show “fit-to-fly” health certificate | The Thaiger

Returning Thais face being turned away if they can’t show “fit-to-fly” health certificate
As calls mount for the government to place Thailand under lockdown, many Thais abroad, trying to return home, face being locked out if they cannot show a health certificate, which can be difficult to get in many countries. Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) announced yesterday that travellers from 11 more countries would be required to present health certificates and proof of insurance before boarding flights to Thailand, beginning today. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made another announcement last night covering foreigners from all countries.
Newest reports say that all foreign nationals coming to Thailand must show verification of their travel history during the previous 14 days, a health certificate certifying they “pose no risk of being infected by the Covid-19 coronavirus,” issued no more than 72 hours prior to travel, and proof of health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment and shows minimum medical coverage of US$100,000 (about 3.2 million baht) in Thailand.
Thai nationals seeking to fly home must present a “fit-to-fly” health certificate and a certifying letter from a Thai embassy, Thai consulate office or the Thai Foreign Ministry. But while Thais only need the fit-to-fly certificate and not the Covid-19-free certificate to board, many are finding it difficult to meet even that requirement, especially in Europe. The Thai embassy in London’s Facebook page has received over 1200 comments, mostly complaints and pleas for help.
The mother of a 20 year old student in Plymouth, England said her daughter booked a Thai Airways International flight back to Thailand on March 27.
“What are these requirements for? It’s impossible to get only a health certificate. The requirement for the embassy letter is a double burden. The embassy will not issue the letter unless a health certificate is presented first.”
A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry admits that health certificates are unavailable in many European countries and that the issue has been raised at a meeting of state agencies. He says embassies will be in touch to provide help to Thai travellers. It remains unclear what kind of help can be offered, since health services are already overwhelmed.
A Thai diplomat in Europe, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Bangkok Post…
“With measures like this, many Thais will be stranded abroad. In many countries in Europe, medical appointments must be made in advance. For private clinics, also, the patients must be referred by a doctor in a hospital.”
“In this situation, where doctors are busy dealing with Covid-19, nobody will accept appointments for medical check-ups.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
Thailand today confirmed 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 322 since the virus first arrived in the Kingdom in January. Suwannachai Watthaningcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement at today’s press briefing by the Ministry of Public Health. 278 patients remain hospitalised, 43 have returned home, and there has been one death from complications related to the disease.
The 50 new patients include…
• 18 who visited the Lumphini Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, boxing officials and administrators
• 5 who contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues
• 12 people, including a 6 month old child, who had contact with previous patients
• 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla
• 9 patients returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England
The remainder were Burmese who had been working in crowded locations.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Army disinfects Bangkok’s Lumphini Boxing Stadium
Bangkok’s legendary Lumphini Boxing Stadium, which became a local epicentre of many infections of the Covid-19 coronavirus, was sprayed down with disinfectants early this morning. Soldiers from the army’s Chemical Department began spraying overnight at the city’s Central Ramindra Department Store and finished at Lad Pla Khao intersection, focusing on handrails, stairs and bus stops, and any public areas which are at high risk for contagion.
The Ministry of Public Health revealed this week that a boxing event held at the stadium on March 9 was responsible for a sharp rise in the number of infections in Thailand. Among those who contracted the virus there was event host and actor Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, who revealed in a short video posted on Instagram that he was infected with Covid-19. His wife Sarunrat Visutthithada, also known as Lydia, also later tested positive for the virus.
View this post on Instagram
ไม่ได้ล้อเล่นครับ เรื่องจริงครับผมใครที่สัมผัสผมในช่วงสามสี่วันที่ผ่านมาเฝ้าดูอาการนะครับ เดี๋ยวจะแจ้งรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมหลังจากนี้ This is NOT a joke, for those that have been in close contact with me the last few days please take precautions I have the Covid -19 virus #covid19
The deputy director of the army’s Chemical Department says that after disinfecting the stadium, the team will move on tomorrow to Lat Phrao district, starting at Central East Ville department store.
“We will also discuss with Lat Phrao District Office to see if any areas need special focus for disinfection.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai orders lights out and fences up
Governor Charoenrit Sanguansat, of the Chiang Mai Province, announced yesterday that there has been two new confirm cases of Covid-19 and 374 suspected victims in the region.
“We will keep most public places closed throughout this month.”
Governor Charoenrit has ordered fences up and lights out at all walking streets, entertainment venues, spas, karaoke bars, massage parlous, gaming centres, fitness clubs, cinemas and theatres. Even the children’s zone in many department stores. Race courses, boxing stadiums and cockfight stadiums are also to be temporary shutdown.
“These mass gathering entertainment venues will be closed until the virus situation is resolved.”
SOURCE: The Nation
