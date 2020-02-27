Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North | The Thaiger

Thailand’s meteorological department today predicted cool mornings with fog in upper Thailand, with the mercury inching up later in the day. The department says that a weakening high pressure system is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds are blowing over Central Thailand and the East.

Light rains are predicted for the South as weakening easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. All transport, land and sea, are advised to proceed with caution in foggy areas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Cool with fog in the morning; lows of 17-21º degrees and highs of 33-38º Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 8-15º on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning; lows of 16-21º and highs of 35-36º Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 10-15º on hilltops.

Central region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 22-25º degrees, highs of 35-38º Celsius.

Eastern region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning with isolated rains; lows of 22-26º and highs of 32-37º Celsius; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with light rains in some areas; lows of 22-25º with highs of 31-35º Celsius; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with light rains in some areas; lows of 22-26º, highs of 35-37º Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high.

Bangkok and environs: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 24-26º, highs of 34-37º Celsius.

SOURCE: The Nation