Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North | The Thaiger

Weather
Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North
Thailand’s meteorological department today predicted cool mornings with fog in upper Thailand, with the mercury inching up later in the day. The department says that a weakening high pressure system is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds are blowing over Central Thailand and the East.
Light rains are predicted for the South as weakening easterly winds prevail across the Gulf. All transport, land and sea, are advised to proceed with caution in foggy areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
Northern region: Cool with fog in the morning; lows of 17-21º degrees and highs of 33-38º Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 8-15º on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning; lows of 16-21º and highs of 35-36º Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 10-15º on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 22-25º degrees, highs of 35-38º Celsius.
Eastern region: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning with isolated rains; lows of 22-26º and highs of 32-37º Celsius; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with light rains in some areas; lows of 22-25º with highs of 31-35º Celsius; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with light rains in some areas; lows of 22-26º, highs of 35-37º Celsius; waves 1-2 metres high.
Bangkok and environs: Partly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 24-26º, highs of 34-37º Celsius.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Pollution Control Department issues “red alert” for the North
A “red alert” is in effect for northern Thailand today: The Pollution Control Department warns that unsafe levels of PM2.5 pollution have been recorded in several areas, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao and Chiang Mai.
PM2.5 is particulate matter suspended in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns, which is about 3% the diameter of a human hair. The particles are so small they can only be detected using an electron microscope. Monitoring stations recorded levels of PM2.5 dust above the government’s safe threshold of 50 microgams per cubic metre (µg/m3) in many provinces of northern Thailand, with levels of PM2.5 measuring between 51 to 101 µg/m3.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also forecast temperatures to drop in the North from today until Thursday. The northeastern region will see the mercury down 4-6°C, while those in the northern, central and eastern regions can look for a drop of 3°C.
The Pollution Control Department says the problem of forest fires and smog caused by outdoor burning still persists. Outdoor burning is prohibited in both open and forest areas in northern Thailand. Those who spot forest fires caused by outdoor burning should report the situation via the hotline 1362.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Cooler weather in north, cloud and possible rain in south
The TMD (Thailand Meteorological Department) says that another high-pressure system originating in China is covering Thailand’s north-east and affecting weather in the South China Sea, while weak easterly winds continue to prevail across the Gulf of Thailand.
The forecast is that cool to cold conditions will prevails in the mornings across the North and the Northeast. Temperatures in the North are likely to fall up to 2-4 degrees C in the North and 1-2°C in the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.
The southern areas of Thailand are likely to see more cloud with a chance of rain, especially tomorrow.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…
Northern region: Cool to cold weather in the morning; temperature lows of 13-19°C and highs of 32-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 4-14°C on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool weather with strong winds; temperature lows of 15-20°C and highs of 35-37°C; temperature likely to drop to 11-15°C on hilltops.
Central region: Partly cloudy and cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-22°C, highs of 36-37°C. Eastern region: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 20-24°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves 1-2 metres high. Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 34-37°C.
Bangkok’s forecast over the next five days…
Chiang Mai’s forecast over the next five days…
Phuket’s forecast over the next five days…
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Weather
Most of northern Thailand to get cooler
Thailand’s weather department says a westerly trough is moving through the North to the Northeast, and Laos, while the high-pressure system across the Northeast and the South China Sea remains weak. Weather will be cool to cold in the North, with a drop in temperatures of 1-3°C. The Northeast will see temperatures rise, meaning morning fog and isolated light rain, while central and eastern regions will see scattered thundershowers.
Weakening easterly winds across the Gulf of Thailand will bring less rain in the South and weak waves in the Gulf. From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, waves are about 2 metres high, slightly higher during thundershowers. Thailand’s Meteorological Department today warned all ships to proceed with caution.
The forecast for the next 24 hours:
Northern region: Cool to cold, with lows of 10-22°C and highs of 34-37°C. Temperatures will likely to drop to 3-12°C on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool with fog in the morning, isolated rains, lows of 21-24°C and highs of 34-37°C. Temperatures will drop to 9-15°C on hilltops.
Central region: Cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 35-38°C.
Eastern region: Cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 22-26°C, highs of 32-37°C; waves of 1-2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thundershowers in 30% of the area; lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-35°C; waves 2-3 metres high.
Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-37°C; waves of 1-2 metres.
Greater Bangkok: Mostly cloudy with fog in the morning; lows of 24-26°C, highs of 35-37°C.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Chiang Mai confirms first coronavirus case
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai hard hit over ‘palpable’ tourism drop
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
Top 6 fake coronavirus news stories
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
Bangkok cops bust online gun dealers
PM “concerned” about campus rallies
Legendary Thai singer Suthep Wongkamhaeng has died
More virus cases reported outside of China than within
Cool, foggy mornings predicted for the North
Health minister demands full disclosure of travel history after 3 more coronavirus cases confirmed
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
Once bustling, Chiang Mai tourist areas are now deserted
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
4 Uzbek women rescued from human traffickers in Pattaya
High school students join wave of anti-government protests
Thailand News Today – February 26, 2020
Chinese man found bound, dead in suitcase in northern Thailand had visited Pattaya
Canadian murder suspect to be extradited to US
Arrested former cop escapes cuffs, flees Chiang Mai hospital
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
- Opinion3 days ago
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
- Entertainment3 days ago
World’s biggest band launch their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” BTS
- Insurgency3 days ago
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South
- Other News3 days ago
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
- Phuket2 days ago
British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Bangkok public schools closed until Friday due to air quality